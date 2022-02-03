Roundtable Entertainment Launches With Gary Fleder & Jane Seymour Projects, Backers Include Ingenious

Industry vets Dominic Ianno, John Baldecchi, Alex Dundas and Griffin Gmelich have partnered to launch Los Angeles-based Roundtable Entertainment, we can reveal. The film and TV company will produce scripted and non-scripted content across film, episodic and podcasts, and will also distribute.

Ingenious Media is backing the outfit’s debut movie slate, which includes Sacrament, directed by Gary Fleder (Homefront) and written by P.G. Cuschieri (Cut Throat City). The pic tracks an ex-military father who travels to Mexico to exact revenge on the drug cartel which brutally murdered his son.

On the TV side, Roundtable will produce Fame & Misfortune, a comedy starring Jane Seymour. Written by Jane’s son, Sean Flynn, and based on his real-life experiences, the show tells the tale of a young artist who falls for a rising influencer and who must reluctantly embrace his celebrity roots in order to win her affections. Instantly regretting it, he does everything he can to get cancelled – only to become more famous in the process and overshadow his mother. ICM is handling world sales.

Ianno (Soul Surfer) who has had stints as a partner at Team Whistle, Indomitable Entertainment and Outlaw Productions, brought the team together and will lead the new company as CEO and executive produce across the slate.

Baldecchi (Point Break 2) will serve as Head of Film and Scripted Content, focusing on developing IP for streaming and theatrical movies, episodic shows and podcasts. Dundas (Big Brother), formerly Head of Entertainment of ITV, Mark Burnett Productions and MGM, will lead Roundtable Entertainment’s non-scripted initiatives.

Roundtable is partnering with Griffin Gmelich’s Foundation Sales and Consulting for its distribution activities. Klingenstein Fields Advisors is leading the first round of investment in Roundtable.

Ianno stated: “Epic content spending tailwinds, voracious consumer appetite for quality content, and the explosion of the markets in non-scripted content, FAST channels, and podcasting compelled us to launch the company. This powerful team of highly seasoned experts has enabled us to go to market with a full slate of packaged IP, strategic partners, capital and top-tier distribution partners and launch with velocity and traction.”

James Fields of Klingenstein Fields Advisors added: “The Roundtable Entertainment team brings deep industry experience, longstanding relationships with top-tier talent, agencies and distribution channels. Their diversified revenue model, with multiple channels of exploitation, was too good to pass up. We are proud to back Dom and his team.”

Peter Touche of Ingenious Media commented: “Dom has assembled a great team of executives, each with a solid track record, to select and execute highly commercial projects for the worldwide marketplace. Most importantly, they are being very smart in navigating the digital distribution world that we are all coming to grips with. We are proud to be supporting their vision in forming Roundtable Entertainment.”