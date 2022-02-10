‘Downfall: The Case Against Boeing’ Filmmaker Rory Kennedy Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed Academy Award-nominated and Primetime Emmy Award-winning documentary filmmaker Rory Kennedy (Downfall: The Case Against Boeing, Last Days in Vietnam) for worldwide representation in all areas.

Kennedy has directed and produced more than 30 features, and runs Moxie Films with her husband and partner, writer-producer Mark Bailey. She is currently directing a feature documentary for Alexander Rodnyansky’s AR Content which examines the parallels between the refugee crisis of 1939—which saw the western world refusing to take German Jews fleeing Nazi Germany—and the international community’s treatment of refugees today. She is also producing the film, which is currently in production, alongside Rodnyansky, Bailey, Judy Korin and Rosanne Korenberg.

Kennedy most recently helmed and produced the upcoming feature documentary Downfall: The Case Against Boeing for Netflix. The film, which focuses on the two tragic Boeing 737-Max crashes of 2018 and 2019, premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and will become available for streaming on February 18.

The multi-hyphenate previously directed and produced award-winning feature docs including Last Days In Vietnam (PBS/ American Experience), which received a wide theatrical release and secured Emmy and WGA Award nominations, as well as an Academy Award nom for Best Documentary Feature; HBO’s Ethel, narrated by Kennedy, which chronicled the extraordinary life of her mother Ethel Kennedy, receiving five Emmy nominations and a Humanitas Award; HBO’s Ghosts of Abu Ghraib, which won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Nonfiction Special; and HBO’s American Hollow, which was nominated for two Primetime Emmys and an Independent Spirit Award. All four titles premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

Kennedy also directed, produced and narrated the HBO short The Fence, which opened the Sundance Film Festival; produced the Oscar-nominated documentary short Killing in the Name; and exec produced Street Fight, which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. She recently served two terms as the Governor of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Kennedy is also an active philanthropist who founded the Malibu Foundation, in the wake of the Woolsey Fire, to support local nonprofit organizations working directly with those most impacted. More recently, she founded the Climate Emergency Fund, to empower activists raising awareness for climate change.