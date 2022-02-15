Rodney Ferrell Promoted To President, Worldwide Scripted Content At Propagate

Propagate has promoted Rodney Ferrell to President, Worldwide Scripted Content.

The former Fox exec, who joined Propagate in 2019 as Executive Vice President, Scripted Television, will oversee global production and development for all the A+E Network-backed independent production company’s scripted programming.

Since joining, Ferrell has set about developing series into production including Showtime’s Shaka: King of the Zulu Nation, The CW’s reimagining of Zorro with a female lead and Fox’s Our Kind of People.

He also helps run Propagate Fuego, the company’s Spanish language content division, and has developed Netflix’s Spanish-language series Rebelde.

Prior to Propagate, Ferrell oversaw production of the likes of Marley and Me and The Chronicles of Narnia for Fox 2000.

“Since joining Propagate, Rodney has successfully driven development and production on a diverse slate of scripted series,” said Propagate Chairman and Co-CEO Ben Silverman and Co-CEO Howard T. Owens. “He has a clear vision and strategy for the continued growth of our scripted business and we are thrilled to have him at the helm.”