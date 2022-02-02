Dolly Parton & Pat Benatar Among 17 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2022 Nominees

Dolly Parton, Pat Benatar, Dionne Warwick, Judas Priest, Beck and Duran Duran are among this year’s nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Clevaland-based Hall announced today.
The 17 nominees include some first-time contenders in addition to Parton and Duran Duran: Beck, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon and A Tribe Called Quest.
“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,” said John Sykes, head of the foundation that runs the Rock Hall, in a statement.
A roster of five to seven successful inductees will be announced in May, with the annual ceremony to be scheduled for later this year. To be eligible for induction, artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior.
This year’s nominees are:
- A Tribe Called Quest
- Beck
- Pat Benatar
- Kate Bush
- Devo
- Duran Duran
- Eminem
- Eurythmics
- Fela Kuti
- Judas Priest
- MC5
- The New York Dolls
- Dolly Parton
- Rage Against the Machine
- Lionel Richie
- Carly Simon
- Dionne Warwick
Along with the official nominees, the Rock Hall today opened the annual “fan vote” balloting, available at the Rock Hall website. The five artists with the most votes by April 29 will be tallied with the Hall’s official ballots in selecting this year’s inductees.
Within several hours of the fan ballot opening,Pat Benatar, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Eurythmics and Carly Simon held the top five spots, with Benator in a significant lead.
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.