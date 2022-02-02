Dolly Parton & Pat Benatar Among 17 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2022 Nominees

Dolly Parton, Pat Benatar, Dionne Warwick, Judas Priest, Beck and Duran Duran are among this year’s nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Clevaland-based Hall announced today.

The 17 nominees include some first-time contenders in addition to Parton and Duran Duran: Beck, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon and A Tribe Called Quest.

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,” said John Sykes, head of the foundation that runs the Rock Hall, in a statement.

A roster of five to seven successful inductees will be announced in May, with the annual ceremony to be scheduled for later this year. To be eligible for induction, artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior.

This year’s nominees are:

A Tribe Called Quest

Beck

Pat Benatar

Kate Bush

Devo

Duran Duran

Eminem

Eurythmics

Fela Kuti

Judas Priest

MC5

The New York Dolls

Dolly Parton

Rage Against the Machine

Lionel Richie

Carly Simon

Dionne Warwick

Along with the official nominees, the Rock Hall today opened the annual “fan vote” balloting, available at the Rock Hall website. The five artists with the most votes by April 29 will be tallied with the Hall’s official ballots in selecting this year’s inductees.

Within several hours of the fan ballot opening,Pat Benatar, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Eurythmics and Carly Simon held the top five spots, with Benator in a significant lead.