Robbie Amell & Alicia Sanz Join Sam Worthington & Jordana Brewster In ‘Hello Stranger’ — EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Upload and Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City actor Robbie Amell and El Cid star Alicia Sanz have joined Sam Worthington and Jordana Brewster in thriller Hello Stranger, which began filming in Canada this week.

Myriad Pictures is handling international sales and will be shopping the project at the virtual EFM next week. CAA Media Finance and Verve Ventures are handling U.S. sales. Mongrel will distribute in Canada.

In Hello Stranger, Faye (Brewster) attempts to replace her newly deceased husband, Evan, with an android simulant (SIM). Although SIM Evan appears like human Evan in everyway, Faye does not feel the same love for SIM Evan as it does for her. SIM Evan tries to win Faye back, while at the same time, on-the-run from a government agent (Worthington) chasing down SIMS who have become “conscious,” and could potentially be a threat to humankind.

April Mullen (Wander) directs from a script by Ryan Christopher Churchill. Producers are Tim Doiron (Wander) and James van der Woerd (Wander) in association with their production company Wango Films with Myriad’s Kirk D’Amico (The Last Word) as an executive producer.

Amell is best known for The Tomorrow People, The Flash, Netflix’s Code 8: Part 2 and The Duff. The second season of comedy series Upload is released next month on Amazon.

Sanz is known for series such as Netflix’s From Dusk Til Dawn: The Series, Amazon’s El Cid and Apple’s Now And Then.

Robbie Amell is represented by William Morris Endeavor (WME) Entertainment, Protege Entertainment, InVision Artist Talent Management. Sanz by Range Media Partners and CAA. Worthington is represented by CAA, Anonymous Content and Hansen, Jacobsen; Brewster by CAA, Principal Entertainment LA and attorney Marcy Morris.