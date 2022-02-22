Rob Kirkland, Nick Cassavetes, Dajana Gudić & More Board Thriller ‘Dyad’; Cyberpunk Pic ‘The Dresden Sun’ Adds Linus Roache

EXCLUSIVE: Rob Kirkland (Yellowstone), Nick Cassavetes (God Is A Bullet), Dajana Gudić (All-Star Weekend), Paul Johansson (Alpha Dog) and Lou Ferrigno Jr. (S.W.A.T.) have signed on to star in the thriller Dyad, from director Patrick Flaherty (Rule of Thirds) and 1A Motion Pictures.

Dyad follows Sofia (Gudić), a journalist eager to make her mark, but consumed by conspiracy theories and her struggles with dissociative identity disorder. As she connects a couple of seemingly isolated high-profile deaths, she is pulled into the orbit of Zane (Cassavetes), the mercurial leader of a global cabal that counts media moguls (Johansson), politicians (Kirkland) and Hollywood elites amongst its members. Once Sofia discovers how deep the ties of this shadow government run, she sets her sights on the impossible task of taking them down.

Will Hirschfeld penned the script and is producing alongside Flaherty and Gudić, with Cassavetes, Driss Ouazzani, Michael Krause, Paul Schon, Michael Morriatti and Ionel Diaconescu serving as executive producers. Hirschfeld will also feature in the cast, along with Miraj Grbić, Denny Love, Johanna Liuaw, Jonathan Kowalsky, Steven Spence, Christian Combs and current UFC Champion Aljamain Sterling.

EXCLUSIVE: Linus Roache (Priest, Wings of a Dove) has signed on to star alongside Steven Ogg, Christina Ricci, Mena Suvari and Samantha Win in The Dresden Sun, an upcoming cyberpunk film from writer-director Michael Ryan.

The indie observes as a heist goes south when Crilenger (Ogg)—a brilliant, principled mercenary with a traumatic past—works with an insider to steal a valued asset from Peredor Corporation called “the sphere.” The C & Earth corporation, vying for global dominance, seeks to find a solution to an otherworldly technology via a scientist’s project. Meanwhile, a financial analyst, who despises his job at the powerful investment firm Mutual One, finds himself caught between deadly corporate rivals, financial fraud, and technological espionage, and is ultimately forced to run from a psychopathic military contractor.

Roache will play the film’s psychopathic mercenary antagonist, Malik. Michael Ryan and Tyler Lockamy are producing via their Archetype Pictures banner, with Neely Gurman handling casting.

Roache is perhaps best known for his Golden Globe-nominated turn as Robert Kennedy in the 2002 FX television movie RFK. The actor recently wrapped production on the Amazon feature My Policeman, with Harry Styles and Emma Corrin, and has previously appeared in films including Mandy, Batman Begins, The Chronicles of Riddick, The Wings of a Dove and Priest, among others. Additional TV credits include multiple seasons of NBC’s Law & Order, History’s Vikings and Showtime’s Homeland, which aired its finale earlier this year.

Roache is repped by ICM Partners and Authentic Literary and Talent Management.