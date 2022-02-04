Noree Victoria To Direct Psychological Thriller ‘An Arrangement’ Marking First Produced Feature From ‘The Rings Of Power’ Scribe Helen Shang

EXCLUSIVE: Actor-producer Noree Victoria (Queen Sugar, American Crime Story) is making her feature directorial debut with An Arrangement, a psychological thriller marking the first produced film from TV writer Helen Shang (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings Of Power, Hannibal).

The indie currently shooting in Northern California follows a politician’s wife whose drug addiction threatens to derail her husband’s gubernatorial campaign. Tensions rise when she is forced to secretly undergo rehab at the couple’s secluded summer home, and her husband’s interest in their unconventional nurse puts the couple’s marriage—and all of their lives—on the line.

Bel Deliá Courtesy of Lionel Garcia

Bel Deliá (The Tangle, The House: A Hulu Halloween Anthology) is leading the cast and producing, with Matt Dellapina (Bull, For Life), Jessica Damouni (Inspector Ike, Choke) and Ivana Grahovac also set to star. Annalea Fiachi and Matt Luber are exec producing, with Lorenzo F. Gonzales serving as the film’s cinematographer, as well as its associate producer.

Victoria is a multi-hyphenate who has appeared in such notable series as FX’s The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story and OWN’s Queen Sugar. She has served two terms as the first Black female Vice-Chair of NewFilmmakers Los Angeles and continues to serve on its Executive Board of Directors, with her first TV project as a writer recently being optioned.

Shang is a screenwriter who has written on Amazon’s upcoming Lord of the Rings series The Rings of Power and Showtime’s anticipated The Man who Fell to Earth, and is currently in development on a drama series with Village Roadshow. Her credits also include Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why and NBC’s Hannibal. She was a member of the CBS Diversity Writer’s Mentorship in 2010 and was selected for the CAPE New Writers Fellowship in 2014. She also notably wrote an episode of the digital series Horror Haiku and the horror short, Scratch, co-writing the award-winning sci-fi short Distance with Aimee Long.

Deliá is an actress, producer and filmmaker known for her debut starring role as Natasha Warner in the Australian found-footage hit, The Tunnel. Since then, she has starred in the features Love of My Life and The Tangle, appearing on television in Get Shorty and The House: A Hulu Halloween Anthology. She earned Best Actress at Tropfest, and produced and starred in Shang’s horror short Scratch, which premiered at Screamfest.

Victoria is represented by SMS Talent and Luber Roklin Entertainment; Shang by UTA and 3 Arts Entertainment; Deliá by FireStarter Entertainment and Chamber 37 Entertainment; Dellapina by Artists & Representatives, Bleecker Street Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; Damouni by Pakula/King & Associates and Schumacher Management; and Grahovac by Take 3 Talent Agency, Premier Models & Talent HI, Marilyn’s Agency and Managing Artistic Concepts.