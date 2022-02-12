Grove Developer Rick Caruso Running For Mayor Of Los Angeles

Billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso, who developed the Grove and a number of other high-end commercial properties across the Southland is officially running for mayor of Los Angeles. Long rumored, it became official when he fliled paperwork today with the City Clerk.

“I believe in the LA dream — and I know that we can end homelessness, crime, and corruption. But the politicians can’t,” Caruso said his newly-launched campaign Twitter account. “That’s why today I formally began the process of

running for Mayor of Los Angeles.”

Caruso added that part of his motivation for running is his heritage as “the grandson of immigrants from Boyle Heights.”

In both his tweet and the statement he attached, Caruso hit what are likely to be themes of his campaign: homelessness, crime, and corruption.

A longtime Republican, the developer became an independent before registering last month as a “pro-centrist, pro-jobs, pro-public safety Democrat.” He did so, he said, because he believes the country faces “an existential threat to Democracy,” and the time had come to choose sides.

Caruso has served as the president of the civilian police commission after being appointed to the commission by Mayor James Hahn in August 2001, as well as on the Board of Water and Power Commissioners.

The billionaire has an immediate advantage in name recognition and financial resources over opponents Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles) City Councilmen Kevin de León, Joe Buscaino and City Attorney Mike Feuer.

Caruso developed not only The Grove, but The Commons at Calabasas, Americana at Brand in Glendale, Palisades Village, Waterside at Marina del Rey, as well as the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito.

If elected mayor, he will be paid about $278,000 annually.

City News Service contributed to this report.