Universal Dates Monster Movie ‘Renfield’ For Spring 2023

More spring dating for next year: Universal has set April 14, 2023, for the release of Renfield, its monster movie starring Nicolas Cage, Nicholas Hoult and Awkwafina.

The movie is opening up against Sony’s Adam Driver pic 65.

In this modern monster tale of Renfield (Hoult), the loyal but tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss, Dracula (Cage), who is forced to procure his master’s prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there’s a life outside the Prince of Darkness’ shadow. If only he can figure out how to end his co-dependency.

The pic is directed by Chris McKay from a screenplay by Ryan Ridley, based on an original idea by The Walking Dead and Invincible creator Robert Kirkman.

Ben Schwartz and Adrian Martinez also star.

Renfield is produced by Skybound Entertainment partners Robert Kirkman and David Alpert, co-presidents Bryan Furst and Sean Furst and by McKay. McKay’s producing partner Samantha Nisenboim will executive produce.