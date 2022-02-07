Hosea Chanchez, Devere Rogers, Griffin Matthews & Brandon Gill To Star Alongside Bernard David Jones In His WarnerMedia OneFifty Pilot ‘Remember’

EXCLUSIVE: Hosea Chanchez (The Game), Devere Rogers (My Spy), Griffin Matthews (The Flight Attendant) and Brandon Gill (The Sorcerer’s Apprentice) have signed on to star alongside Bernard David Jones (The Mayor, Scroll Wheel of Time) in his pilot Remember, which has launched production after receiving a WarnerMedia OneFifty grant supporting the early stages of its development.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

The series created, written and exec produced by Jones will be a dramedy following the forgetful millennial Jahi and his four best friends as they navigate queer love, rocky careers, and the ups and downs of friendship, while realizing that Jahi’s forgetfulness is more serious than imagined. Tosin Morohunfola (North of the 10), John Clarence Stewart (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), Marcel Spears (The Neighborhood), Marcc Rose (Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.), Elise Eberle (Shameless), Christy St. John (The Sex Lives of College Girls), Joy Brunson (This Is Us) and Leon Fleisher (Flower) will also feature in its cast.

Jones is playing Jahi, who has decided to live his life as freely as he can, while struggling with his impending memory loss. Jahi loves his friends and desires true romantic love, but becomes his own biggest saboteur while pursuing it.

Chanchez will play Matias, an older friend of Jahi’s with years of experience in the queer world. He is openly bisexual, and has ended an 18-year marriage to a woman he truly loved. After being fired from a job he’s had for 22 years, he has to make a decision. Does he try to find another job, or does he follow his passion?

Rogers is portraying Alaska, who is confident and self-assured, and expects everyone to be the same way. They love to have fun, but struggle in the love department. Refusing to settle, Alaska can sometimes come off as self-righteous. They always lead with love, but that love can be a little tough.

Matthews will play Deacon, who’s the type of person that has already planned out his entire life. Successful husband. Check. Wealth. Check. On the outside, it looks like he’s very happy, but how happy can he be when he has no idea who he is? The façade may be more important than the truth.

Then, there’s Gill, whose character Niles is struggling with his identity. He believes that his sexual preference can hinder his music career and has sacrificed his authenticity for the spotlight. His motto is “If I didn’t tell you I’m gay, then I’m not,” and he truly believes that he is hiding in plain sight.

Jones is producing the series with Chanchez and Gem Little, with Tari Wariebi serving as its director.

Said Jones: “I’m so excited to bring the story of Remember to the world. As a young queer black boy, I searched for characters in the media that looked like me…that felt like I did. From the very beginning of my career, I knew that I wanted my storytelling to change lives and to challenge what society deemed normal…be disruptive. Remember is a love letter to my community…my friends. This is bigger than just representation for diversity’s sake. This show is an opportunity for freedom, and for some, healing. This cast and crew are amazing! The director and the producers are the best emerging talent that I have ever worked with. Thank you Warner Media/ One Fifty for recognizing how important this story is, and giving me the opportunity to live out my dreams!”

“After reading the beautiful script REMEMBER, written by Bernard David Jones, I knew this was a story I wanted to tell as an actor and producer. It’s about the journey of a group of Black queer friends whose lives are forever changed when one of them receives a diagnosis that threatens their mortality and memory,” added Chanchez. “These are the stories that light my fuse as a filmmaker, things that everyday Black men and women go through that aren’t seen or talked about enough. It’s our job to shine a light on these characters and stories that are often deep in the shadows and bring them to the forefront. I can’t wait for the world to see what we’ve created.”

Jones is an actor, writer and producer who previously found a series regular role in ABC’s The Mayor and will next appear on the TV side in Scroll Wheel of Time opposite Laci Mosely and Jerry Minor. His TV credits also include BET’s Twenties, TBS’ Meet the Browns and House of Payne, VH1 Television’s Single Ladies, the digital comedy series Shitty Boyfriends produced by Lisa Kudrow, in which he starred opposite Sandra Oh, and Lee Daniels’ Fox comedy pilot Our People. His film credits include Netflix’s Uncorked, in which he starred opposite Niecy Nash and Courtney B. Vance; the Tribeca-premiering Crown Vic, in which he appeared opposite Thomas Jane and Bridget Moynahan; and the IFC Midnight feature Plus One.

Chanchez starred as Malik Wright in all nine seasons of BET’s hit series The Game, and also starred on the big screen opposite Evan Ross, David Oyelowo and Brittany Snow in 96 Minutes. His previous credits include a starring role in Regina King’s Let the Church Say Amen for BET and Down for Whatever for TV One. He’ll soon be seen in Fanatic, which airs in February on BET.

Rogers can be seen in a supporting role opposite Dave Bautista in the STX feature My Spy, and was a co-lead in Brian Gallivan’s NBC pilot Friends-in-Law. He wrote and produced the 2013 short film Ying and Yang, with his short For Low running exclusively on HBO and Cinemax. Additional credits include Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Grey’s Anatomy, Will & Grace and Sherman’s Showcase.

Matthews recurred as D’Unte on the Netflix comedy Dear White People, and has also featured in series including Ballers, Law & Order: SVU, The Carrie Diaries, Doll & Em and Cashmere Mafia. He’s currently starring as Shane Evans in HBO Max’s hit series, The Flight Attendant, which is scheduled to return for its second season this spring.

Gill is best known for his work in films including The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son and Tower of Silence.

WarnerMedia OneFifty is an artist studio inspired by the nearly 100-year tradition of innovation at its parent company, which elevates and invests in creators with unique voices as they develop content across film, TV, digital and other spaces. Jones’ pilot joins a slate of episodic projects supported by OneFifty that also includes Edwina Owens Elliott’s Winona, Inc. and Larime Taylor’s Sex on Wheels.

Jones is represented by APA and Brave Artists Management; Chanchez by Gersh, Brave Artists Management, Myman Greenspan Fox and Rogers & Cowan PMK; Rogers by A3 and Management 360; Matthews by A3, The Katz Company, Persona PR, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller; and Gill by A3 and Sinclair Management.