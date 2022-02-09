Reem Kherici To Direct And Star In ‘Cat And Dog’; Erica Peeples & Juju Chan Szeto Board ‘Lights Out’

EXCLUSIVE: Reem Kherici is directing and starring in Chien et Chat (Cat and Dog), a live-action animated hybrid film currently in production in Montreal, which she also wrote.

Cat and Dog follows the owner of an Internet-famous cat and an international jewel thief whose dog has swallowed a ruby as the animals escape their cages in the airport. Together, the unlikely duo must work together to recover their prized pets.

Gaumont’s Sidonie Dumas is producing with Eric Altmayer for Mandarin Productions. Netflix has taken Latin American rights to the film, with Gaumont looking to release it in French theaters in December of 2023.

Kherici is best known for the 2017 romantic drama JOUR J (Wedding Unplanned), which also had her writing, directing and starring. She first established herself as a multi-hyphenate with the 2013 debut feature Paris à tout prix, which was distributed in over 50 countries.

Kherici is represented by Zero Gravity Management and A3 Artists Agency.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Erica Peeples (All American, True to the Game films) and Juju Chan Szeto (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny) have signed on to star alongside Frank Grillo, Mekhi Phifer, Scott Adkins and Dermot Mulroney in the independent action film Lights Out, from director Christian Sesma (Paydirt, The Night Crew).

Currently in production, Lights Out is a gritty modern-day film set against the seedy underworld of Los Angeles, which is billed as Roadhouse meets Kickboxer. Garry Charles (Welcome to Acapulco, Day of the Mummy) and Chad Law (The Hit List, Section Eight) wrote the script, with Brandon Burrows producing for Firebrand.

World sales agent The Exchangeis introducing the movie to buyers at the 2022 virtual European Film Market. The Exchange’s EFM ’22 lineup also includes John Cena and Brian Cox’s The Independent, Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson’s Meet Cute, Justine Bateman’s 2021 TIFF title Violet and Aubrey Joseph, Tyrese Gibson and Vivica A. Fox’s Bosco.

Peeples is a Juilliard alum best known for her role as Mo on The CW’s All American. She’s also starred in the indie film trilogy True to the Game, based on Teri Woods’ New York Times bestselling novel series, and in Netflix’s Fall Girls. The actress recently wrapped roles in the psychological thriller Trophy Wife and the thriller Survival.

Szeto is an award-winning actress known for her work in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny, Wu Assassins and Savage Dog. She will next be seen in Netflix’s crime drama Fistful of Vengeance, from director Roel Reiné.

Peeples is represented by Pantheon Talent Agency, Rothman Andrés Entertainment and Meyer & Downs, LLP; Szeto by Gersh and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.