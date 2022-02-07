Razzie Awards Nominations: ‘Diana, The Musical’ Up For Worst (Almost) Everything

In a year where the Kristen Stewart-led Spencer earned its share of awards buzz comes word that another project about the late Princess Diana is the leading candidate for the anti-Oscars. Diana, the Musical, the filmed version of the ill-fated Broadway show, took a final bow with nine nominations for the 42nd annual Razzie Awards revealed today.

Razzie Awards

The show “scored” nine noms for the 2022 Golden Raspberries spanning nearly all of the categories, including Worst Picture, Actress, Actor, Director and Screenplay. The Woman in the Window and Karen are a distant second with five apiece, followed by Space Jam: A New Legacy with four and Infinite and The Misfits with three each.

The “winners” will be “honored” on March 26, the day before the Academy Awards. Watch the nominations video above.

Here is how the Razzies handicapped its own Worst Picture race: “This year’s Worst Picture nominees include: The NetFLIX version of Broadway’s biggest bomb of the year, Diana, the Musical (the stage version of which didn’t even last 40 performances); that multi-bajillion-dollar straight-to-streaming time travel turkey Infinite; the hopelessly on-the-nose/can’t-we-all-just-get-along melodrama Karen (whose title character makes Cruella seem like a nice neighbor); that 115-minute Time/Warner corporate sales reel posing as a family film, Space Jam: A New Legacy; and a lifeless, pointless “re-imagining” of a seminal Hitchcock classic, The Woman in the Window.”

A special category this year pits Bruce Willis against … Bruce Willis. The action-movie veteran is nominated eight times for Worst Performance in a Bruce Willis Movie — ranging from American Siege to Survive the Game.

Here are the nominations for the 42nd annual Razzie Awards:

WORST PICTURE

Diana, the Musical (The Netflix Version)

Infinite

Karen

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The Woman in the Window

WORST ACTOR

Scott Eastwood / Dangerous

Roe Hartrampf (As Prince Charles) / Diana, the Musical

LeBron James / Space Jam: A New Legacy

Ben Platt / Dear Evan Hansen

Mark Wahlberg / Infinite

WORST ACTRESS

Amy Adams / The Woman in the Window

Jeanna de Waal / Diana, the Musical

Megan Fox / Midnight in the Switchgrass

Taryn Manning / Karen

Ruby Rose / Vanquish

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams / Dear Evan Hansen

Sophie Cookson / Infinite

Erin Davie (As Camilla) / Diana, the Musical

Judy Kaye (As BOTH Queen Elizabeth & Barbara Cartland) / Diana, the Musical

Taryn Manning / Every Last One of Them

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ben Affleck / The Last Duel

Nick Cannon / The Misfits

Mel Gibson / Dangerous

Gareth Keegan (As James Hewitt, the Muscle-Bound Horse Trainer) /

Diana, the Musical

Jared Leto / House of Gucci

WORST PERFORMANCE by BRUCE WILLIS in a 2021 MOVIE

(Special Category)

Bruce Willis / American Siege

Bruce Willis / Apex

Bruce Willis / Cosmic Sin

Bruce Willis / Deadlock

Bruce Willis / Fortress

Bruce Willis / Midnight in the Switchgrass

Bruce Willis / Out of Death

Bruce Willis / Survive the Game

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or Choreographed)

Musical Number / Diana, the Musical

LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner Product) He

Dribbles on / Space Jam: A New Legacy

Jared Leto & EITHER His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or

His Ridiculous Accent / House of Gucci

Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt

Singing 24-7 is Normal / Dear Evan Hansen

Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) / Tom & Jerry the Movie

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Karen (Inadvertent Remake of Cruella de Vil)

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Tom & Jerry the Movie

Twist (Rap remake of Oliver Twist)

The Woman in the Window (Rip-Off of Rear Window)

WORST DIRECTOR

Christopher Ashley / Diana, the Musical

Stephen Chbosky / Dear Evan Hansen

“Coke” Daniels / Karen

Renny Harlin / The Misfits

Joe Wright / The Woman in the Window

WORST SCREENPLAY

Diana, the Musical / Script by Joe DiPietro, Music and Lyrics by DiPietro

and David Bryan

Karen / Written by “Coke” Daniels

The Misfits / Screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny,

Screen Story by Henny

Twist / Written by John Wrathall & Sally Collett, Additional Material

by Matthew Parkhill, Michael Lindley, Tom Grass & Kevin Lehane,

from an “Original Idea” by David & Keith Lynch and Simon Thomas

The Woman in the Window / Screenplay by Tracy Letts, from

the Novel by A.J. Finn