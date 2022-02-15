Ray Liotta Joins Demi Moore & Margaret Qualley In Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance’

EXCLUSIVE: Coming off his dual performance in The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, Ray Liotta is set to join Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley in The Substance. Revenge helmer Coralie Fargeat is directing her original script for Universal Pictures and Working Title.

Details about The Substance are being kept under wraps, but it is said to be Fargeat’s explosive feminist take on body horror.

Liotta is best known for his portrayal of mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas, and playing Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams, along with numerous other great performances. Aside from Many Saints of Newark, his recent credits include Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story and Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move. He’ll next star opposite Taron Egerton in Apple’s In With the Devil and Universal’s Elizabeth Banks-directed Cocaine Bear. Liotta can currently be seen on Amazon’s Hanna.

Universal Pictures’ Senior EVP Production Development Erik Baiers will oversee The Substance for the studio. Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan will produce on behalf of Working Title. along with Fargeat. Alexandra Loewy and Nicholas Royer will be executive producers.

The film is slated to begin production in Paris this May.

Liotta is represented by Gersh, and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.