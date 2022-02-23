Ravi Patel Joins Sony’s Adaptation Of ‘Harold And The Purple Crayon’

EXCLUSIVE: Ravi Patel is set to join Sony Pictures’ live-action adaptation of Harold and the Purple Crayon, starring Zachary Levi. Academy Award nominee Carlos Saldanha is on board to direct with Lil Rel Howery and Zooey Deschanel also starring in the film.

David Guion & Michael Handelman wrote the screenplay, based on Crockett Johnson’s best-selling children’s book. John Davis is producing through Davis Entertainment. Published in 1955, the book told the story of a 4-year-old who, with the power of his crayon, created worlds around him. The book was a smash and was followed by six more.

Patel will next be seen in Lionsgate’s The Valet, which will be released later this year. He will recur in the Showtime highly anticipated drama Three Women opposite Betty Gilpin, Shailene Woodley, and DeWanda Wise. Patel recently starred in the docuseries Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness for HBO Max and Bhaag Beanie Bhaag for Netflix, both of which he created and executive produced. He’s also appeared in Master of None, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and the documentary Meet the Patels. Patel is repped by Buchwald and Cary Dobkin & Gregg Gellman at Yorn Levine.