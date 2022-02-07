ICM Veteran Jeff Barry Joins Range Media Partners As Partner

Jeff Barry is heading to Range Media Partners as partner and will lead the company’s international TV efforts, as well as building out their lit department, scripted studio and verticals.

Barry has been working as an agent for ICM Partners since 2008, repping writers, directors, and actors with a specialty in the international space, where he’s identified and transitioned talent from abroad to Hollywood.

Range Media Partners

His clients at ICM included Ed Berger (upcoming All Quiet on the Western Front, Your Honor), Joe Barton (upcoming Cloverfield sequel; Giri Haji; upcoming Half Bad), David Nicholls (Patrick Melrose, One Day), Guy Bolton (Untitled Bad Robot/DC Dark Universe TV Series), Matthew Carnahan (House of Lies, Valley of the Boom), Julie Andem (SKAM), Lusia Puenzo (La Jauria, XXY), Quoc Dang Tran (Marianne, Parallels), Stephen Schiff (The Americans), Paul & Michael Clarkson (upcoming Red Rose series, Wheel of Time, See, The Haunting of Hill House), Andrew Cividino (Schitt’s Creek), and Jon Iver Helgaker & Jonas Torgersen (The Norsemen) among many others. Those following him to Range are in the process of being confirmed.

Barry said in a statement, “I am incredibly excited to join Pete and the partners at Range. If the last few years have taught us anything, it is that the future of television and film is international. There is a strong demand and interest in global content, and for the dynamic creators who tell these stories. Range provides an amazing platform for these artists to bring their compelling and unique narratives to life, while serving the growing appetite of networks, global streamers and audiences alike.”

Rich Cook of Range Media Partners said, “Jeff is a trailblazer who has built a tremendous reputation over the years for his relentless work ethic, dynamic approach to representation and unwavering leadership guided by warmth and honesty. Jeff is going to super-charge Range in a number of ways and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the squad.”

Barry is a graduate of UCLA and Loyal Law School. Prior to ICM, he worked in marketing for the Los Angeles Lakers.