Rachel Maddow Will Return From Hiatus To Host Show Amid Russia’s Attack On Ukraine

Rachel Maddow will return from her hiatus Thursday evening to cover the breaking news out of Ukraine.

“I’ll be on MSNBC starting at 8pm ET tonight, with reporters joining us live from Kiev, Kharkiv, Mariupol and more,” Maddow wrote on Twitter today.

Maddow said last month that she would be taking a hiatus from her weeknight primetime show to work on a movie version of her Bag Man podcast. She also said that she would be working on another podcast, with plans to be “back in April.” She also said that there “may eventually be another hiatus again sometime in my future, but for now we’re just taking it one step at a time.”

At the time her hiatus was announced, Maddow said that she would return for major news events including President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. The plans are for her to host her show on Monday, and she will join Joy Reid and Nicolle Wallace on Tuesday for coverage of the president’s speech.

Maddow signed a new contract with NBCUniversal and MSNBC last year, but there have been reports that she wanted to scale back her nightly schedule. No concrete plans have been announced. Ali Velshi and Alex Wagner are among the personalities who have filled in for Maddow during her break.