Quintessa Swindell & Esai Morales Join Joel Edgerton, Sigourney Weaver In Paul Schrader’s ‘Master Gardener’

Cast has been finalized for Paul Schrader’s Master Gardener, which is now shooting in Louisiana.

Deadline broke the news that Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver were both attached to the movie back in September. Joining them is Quintessa Swindell (Black Adam), who will play Maya, the wayward and troubled great-niece of Mrs Haverhill (Weaver), who is taken on as a new apprentice by the titular gardener Narvel Roth (Edgerton). Also new to the cast is Esai Morales (How To Get Away With Murder), who will play Roth’s Witness Protection Officer.

Amanda Crittenden of KOJO Studios and Scott LaStaiti are producing together with David Gonzales, Schrader’s manager. Luisa Law, KOJO Studios’ Linda Ujuk and Dale Roberts are executive producers.

HanWay Films is handling international sales and co-repping the North American sale with David Gonzales.