‘Tamron Hall’ Officially Names Quiana Burns Executive Producer As She Leaves ‘GMA’ Weekend

Quiana Burns’s leadership role at Tamron Hall is becoming permanent. The Good Morning America Weekend executive producer joined the syndicated daytime talk show as interim executive producer in October, shortly after Tamron Hall moved from ABC Entertainment to ABC News where it is overseen by the team of ABC News President Kim Godwin. It was Godwin who announced Burns’ official appointment today.

Jeff Neira/ABC

Burns provided a steady hand on Tamron Hall, which had gone through multiple showrunners in its first two seasons. In November, the daytime talker was renewed for two more seasons, through 2024, by the ABC Owned Television Stations Group.

Burns continued to lead Good Morning America weekend while overseeing Tamron Hall as a search of a new permanent executive produce was launched. Starting tomorrow, she will be leaving her GMA duties to focus on Tamron Hall.

This is a reunion for Hall, winner of the Daytime Emmy for Informative Talk Show Host in 2020, and Burns who worked together at MSNBC and have a long professional relationship. Hall

Here is Godwin’s memo:

Good afternoon ABC News—

I am pleased to announce that Quiana Burns is officially the executive producer of the “Tamron Hall” show. Quiana joined the syndicated daytime talk show in October as interim executive producer, and under her and Tamron’s leadership and vision, it has reached season highs in total viewership, performance in households and the W25-54 demo, and received an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Talk Show.

Quiana joined ABC News in May 2020 as the executive broadcast producer of “Weekend Good Morning America,” leading the team’s coverage of stories, including the global pandemic, the murder of George Floyd and the country’s racial reckoning and the 2020 presidential election, as well as breaking news. While she was at the helm, the broadcast grew in total viewership on Saturdays and Sundays and became #1 on Saturdays across all three key demos.

This is not the first time Quiana and Tamron have joined creative forces. While at MSNBC she served as the executive producer of “MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall.” She also executive produced “MSNBC Live with Ali Velshi,” helped launch “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell,” and was the co-lead of the Black Employee Network for the news divisions of MSNBC and NBC News. Prior to MSNBC, Quiana served as ABC News anchor Robin Roberts’ anchor producer on “Good Morning America,” winning three Emmy Awards.

Over the course of her career, she has helped lead coverage of every major news story since the 9/11 terror attacks, including Hurricane Katrina, the first network interview with newly inaugurated President Barack Obama, the Oscars, the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, unrest in Ferguson, the 2016 election, the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, and the Surfside condo collapse.

In addition to being a thoughtful and effective leader producing impactful programming, Quiana has been an agent of change at ABC News as a member of the Culture Council.

Quiana’s partnership with Tamron and the team will continue to make the show a destination for authentic storytelling and the important issues of the day.

Please join me in congratulating Quiana.

#oneabcnews

Kim