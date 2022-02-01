A24 To Release Roger Michell’s Last Film, Documentary On Queen Elizabeth II

EXCLUSIVE: A24 will release Roger Michell’s last movie, the documentary Elizabeth about the life of Queen Elizabeth II, we can reveal. The stateside debut has yet to be dated.

The late British filmmaker, known for movies including Notting Hill, The Duke, Hyde Park on Hudson and My Cousin Rachel, completed Elizabeth just days before he passed away last September.

The film has been previously described to us as a “nostalgic, uplifting and fresh modern chronicle of the extraordinary 70-year reign of Her Majesty the Queen, the longest-lived, longest-reigning British monarch and longest-serving female head of state in history.”

Pic is produced by UK producer Kevin Loader, known for movies including Nowhere Boy, The Lady in the Van and The Death of Stalin. Composer is five-time Oscar-nominee George Fenton.

In the UK, Signature Entertainment has set a June 3 theatrical release to coincide with the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee. Embankment handles world sales.

Loader recently commented on the film: “Roger literally finished this last film the day before he left us. His film contains all his trademark emotion and playfulness, combined with a proper search for truthful insight into the woman who was Queen when most of us were born, and still is.”

A24’s recent releases include the Joaquin Phoenix pic C’mon C’mon and Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. Elizabeth marks a rare foray into documentary acquisition but we understand the company was quietly aboard from an early stage.