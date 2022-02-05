You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Quintessa Swindell & Esai Morales Join Joel Edgerton, Sigourney Weaver In Paul Schrader’s ‘Master Gardener’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Queen Elizabeth Proclaims Camilla Will Be “Queen Consort” When Charles Becomes King

Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth II delivers her annual Christmas message via YouTube

Queen Elizabeth used the occasion of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne to say the Duchess of Cornwall will be known as Queen Camilla when her son, Charles, becomes King.

The 95-year-old monarch is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee and setting up the future of the monarchy by defining her family’s roles. Today’s message from the Queen is presumably being done with the agreement of Charles ahd Prince William, who is in line to take over as King when his father passes. But only the Queen can bestow royal titles.

The role of Camilla has always been shadowed by Princess Diana, Charles’s former wife and the mother of his two sons.

When Charles married Camilla in 2005, the couple announced Camilla would be “Princess Consort,” despite having the right to the title of Queen. Camilla also doesn’t use the title Princess of Wales, again a nod to the sentiments attached to Diana.

“I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me,” the Queen said. “And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”
On Saturday, Prince Charles and Camilla announced they were “touched and honoured by Her Majesty’s words” according to a spokesperson.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

4 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad