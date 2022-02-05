Queen Elizabeth Proclaims Camilla Will Be “Queen Consort” When Charles Becomes King

Queen Elizabeth used the occasion of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne to say the Duchess of Cornwall will be known as Queen Camilla when her son, Charles, becomes King.

The 95-year-old monarch is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee and setting up the future of the monarchy by defining her family’s roles. Today’s message from the Queen is presumably being done with the agreement of Charles ahd Prince William, who is in line to take over as King when his father passes. But only the Queen can bestow royal titles.

The role of Camilla has always been shadowed by Princess Diana, Charles’s former wife and the mother of his two sons.

When Charles married Camilla in 2005, the couple announced Camilla would be “Princess Consort,” despite having the right to the title of Queen. Camilla also doesn’t use the title Princess of Wales, again a nod to the sentiments attached to Diana.