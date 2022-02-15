‘Promised Land’ Pulled By ABC, Will Finish Season On Hulu; ‘The Good Doctor’ Sets Early Midseason Return

ABC is pulling Promised Land off the schedule after four low-rated airings. The freshman drama will have one last outing in the Monday 10 PM time slot next week. Promised Land then will be available exclusively on Hulu starting with Episode 106, which will be available on the platform March 1.

The Monday 10 PM slot’s regular dweller, medical drama The Good Doctor, which was previously supposed to return in the spring, following the end of Promised Land‘s run, will be back sooner, Feb. 28. You can watch a trailer below.

Promised Land will remain in production and will deliver all 10 episodes, as originally ordered. They will be released on Hulu every Tuesday. All episodes that have already aired on ABC are also available on Hulu.

While the soapy drama developed a loyal following, it has not been able to break out and attract a wide audience, ranking as ABC’s least watched and lowest-rated scripted series. Its move to Hulu was first reported by TV Line.

The well reviewed generation-spanning drama (100% on Rotten Tomatoes) chronicles a Latinx family’s quest for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley. It stars John Ortiz as Joe Sandoval, Cecilia Suárez as Lettie Sandoval, Augusto Aguilera as Mateo Sandoval, Christina Ochoa as Veronica Sandoval, Mariel Molino as Carmen Sandoval, Tonatiuh as Antonio Sandoval, Andres Velez as Carlos Rincón, Katya Martín as Juana Sánchez, Rolando Chusan as Billy and Bellamy Young as Margaret Honeycroft.

In The Good Doctor’s midseason premiere, “Rebellion,” now that Shaun has called off the wedding, he is forced to confront Lea about their relationship and determine what he really means to her. Meanwhile, the team debate their opinions on plastic surgery and Dr. Audrey Lim hopes to expose Salen’s cover-up over an infant’s death to take her down before it is too late on all-new The Good Doctor. Guest starring is Rachel Bay Jones as Salen Morrison, Roberta Valderrama as Candace Williams, Charley Koontz as Phil Hall and Adam Greydon Reid as Dr. Fremes. “Rebellion” was written by Thomas L. Moran and directed by Gary Hawes. Here is a trailer: