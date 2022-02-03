Producers Guild And Google Announce Producers Of ‘The Short Film Project’; Paul Feig And Laura Fischer’s Powderkeg Board As Executive Producers

EXCLUSIVE: The Producers Guild of America and Google announces the two projects that will each receive $50,000 grants for the production of new short films as part of “The Short Film Project” presented by the Producers Guild of America and Google.

The grant recipients are producers Sabrina Ehlert and Ashley Flores for their project Esmeralda and producer Rabia Sultana for her project Haider, Texas. In addition to announcing the producers receiving the grants, Powderkeg, the content company launched in 2018 by DGA Award winning and Emmy Award-nominated filmmaker Paul Feig and Emmy Award-winning producer Laura Fischer is coming aboard to Executive Produce, overseeing the production of the short film projects and serving as mentors and collaborators to the selected producers.

“We could not be happier with the Short Film Project submissions – the creativity and craft showcased in each pitch are greatly encouraging for the future of the producing profession,” said Producers Guild of America Presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher. “These grants connect to one of our priority missions at the Guild, which is to help ensure equitable opportunities for producers from underrepresented backgrounds. Our collaborators at Google and Powderkeg have shared this goal with us from the beginning and we’re incredibly grateful for their collaboration and support in providing necessary resources. We look forward to seeing the premiere of the completed projects this summer at our Produced By Conference.”

The selected producers receiving the $50,000 grants as part of The Short Film Project presented by the Producers Guild and Google are:

Esmeralda

Directed by Sabrina Ehlert

Written by Sabrina Ehlert and Ashley Flores



Esmeralda, an observant dry cleaner by day and amateur sleuth by night, suspects that one of her customers may be involved in a local arson case. She has 24 hours to uncover the truth.



Haider, Texas

Directed by Robin Rose Singer and Rabia Sultana

Written by Robin Rose Singer

A young Pakistani boy finds a little piece of home in his new Texas neighborhood.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this amazing program,“ says Powderkeg founders Feig and Fischer. “The whole reason Powderkeg was founded was to create actual production opportunities for under-represented creative voices, since only by making films can these up and coming filmmakers show the industry and audiences what they are capable of. To be partnered with the PGA and Google on this effort just makes it all the more special for us.”

This grant opportunity was offered exclusively to PGA Create Fellows from its recent scripted lab for emerging and mid-career creative producers from backgrounds underrepresented in the industry. The commissioning of new short films from independent producers extends Google’s previously announced lead sponsorship of the PGA Create lab. The recipients were selected by the Producers Guild, Google and Powderkeg. Each producer will retain ownership of the short films, which will receive sneak previews this summer at the Produced By Conference before making their way onto the festival circuit and other distribution outlets.

“The team at Google is beyond excited to congratulate the first ever recipients of the Short Film Project presented by the Producers Guild and Google,” said Elle Roth-Brunet, Google’s entertainment partnerships lead. “There were so many talented rising creatives that submitted their work, and we’re looking forward to seeing their projects come to life and to continue championing underrepresented talent in Hollywood.”

The partnership was brokered by UTA Entertainment & Culture Marketing, the brand consulting division of United Talent Agency that represents Google.