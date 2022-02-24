Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To Receive Presidents Award At NAACP Image Awards

The NAACP and BET said today that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will receive the 2022 President’s Award.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who co-founded the Archewell Foundation, will be honored during the 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards on Saturday. BET is televising the ceremony live at 8 p.m. in the East and delayed at 8 p.m. in the West.

“It’s a true honor to be recognized by President Derrick Johnson and the NAACP, whose efforts to propel racial justice and civil rights are as vital today as they were nearly 115 years ago,” the couple said in a statement. “We’re proud to support the NAACP’s work.”

Added Johnson: “We’re thrilled to present this award to Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who together have heeded the call to social justice and have joined the struggle for equity both in the US and around the world. Not only do they continue to lead by example, the Duke and Duchess have also decided to inspire the next generation of activists through the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, ensuring the support and recognition of generations of civil rights leaders to come.”

The NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award a newly created annual award that recognizes leaders creating transformational change—at the intersection of social justice and technology—to advance civil and human rights.