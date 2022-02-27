Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Call For “Era Of Digital Justice Movement” At NAACP Image Awards

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were presented tonight with the President’s Award at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards. The President’s Award recognizes special achievement and distinguished public service, with previous recipients including luminaries like Muhammad Ali and Jesse Jackson.

In her speech, Markle highlighted the important work established by past civil rights leaders and urged the passage of voter protection laws to honor their legacies.

“Today we can continue that legacy by reestablishing federal voting protections in our country and fulfilling the work of civil rights giants like the late John Lewis. We are so deeply humbled to be here in the company of so many illustrious awardees,” Markle said.

Prince Harry took a quick moment to offer support to the people of Ukraine in their war against Russia.

“We would like to acknowledge the people of Ukraine who urgently need our continued support as a global community,” Harry said.

In light of the award, the Duke and Duchess, through their non-profit, have partnered with the NAACP to establish the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, a newly-created award to recognize leaders creating transformational change at the intersection of social justice and technology.

This year’s award was presented to professor Dr. Safiya Noble, co-founder of the UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry.

“Safiya’s work speaks to a new chapter in the movement for civil rights. This community knows what it means to speak up for what is right and to march for what is just. It’s time to expand this march to the world online,” Harry said.

“This is the era of the digital justice movement. We are proud to partner with the NAACP and each of you to translate the vital efforts of those who came before us to the modern challenges that exist ahead of us,” Markle added.