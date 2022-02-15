Prince Andrew And Virginia Giuffre Reach “Settlement In Principle”

Prince Andrew and his accuser Virginia Giuffre have reached a “settlement in principle” over the latter’s abuse claim, according to U.S. court documents.

The sum being paid to Giuffre is undisclosed and the news puts an end to months of speculation around the potential of Andrew having to face a civil trial.

“Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have reached an out-of-court settlement,” said the document. “The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement.”

The documents went on to say Andrew, the Duke of York, intends to make a “substantial donation to Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.”

The Prince was accused by Giuffre of abusing her when she was 17, which he denies, and she has also said she was the victim of sex trafficking and abuse by now-deceased disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The document added: “It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others.”

Andrew’s lawyers had initially had their attempts to have the trial thrown out due to a 2009 deal she signed with Epstein rejected. The Prince has since been stripped of his military titles and royal patronages.

Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell was recently found guilty of five of six felony counts relating to her work and relationship with Epstein, following the conclusion of a high-profile trial.