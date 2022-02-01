‘Pride & Prejudice’ Dating Series Moves From Peacock To NBC

The Regency-style dating series formerly known as Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance has jumped from streaming to linear.

NBC will air the series, now known as The Courtship, starting on Sunday March 6 at 8pm.

It had previously been set up at Peacock.

It comes as NBCUniversal is leaning towards a more fluid development process that will allow its programming execs to find the best fit for its shows. At the end of 2020, Susan Rover, Chairman, Entertainment Content for NBCUniversal’s Television and Streaming division, split its non-scripted team int to with Jenny Groom overseeing reality shows, game shows and talent formats across all of its platforms, with Rod Aissa overseeing all unscripted lifestyle and documentary programming across the portfolio.

The Courtship will stream on Peacock the day after its broadcast telecast.

The series will follow a heroine looking for her duke. Transported to a Regency-style England, a group of eligible hopeful suitors will have to win the heart of the heroine, and her court. Housed in a castle on the countryside, set on a beautiful backdrop of rolling hills, the heroine and suitors will experience that with which dreams are made of. From carriage rides and boat rides on the lake to archery and handwritten letters to communicate, they will be immersed in a time-traveling quest for love. In the end, the heroine and her suitors will discover if the ultimate romantic experience will find them true love.

It comes from Endemol Shine North America in association with its Banijay-owned British sister company Shine TV.