‘Presumed Innocent’ Limited Series Adaptation From David E. Kelley & J.J. Abrams Ordered At Apple

David E. Kelley and J.J. Abrams are teaming up for a limited series adaptation of courtroom thriller Presumed Innocent for Apple.

AP

The streamer has ordered an eight-part series based on Scott Turow’s book.

It marks the first Apple series order for Kelley, who will serve as showrunner on the project and will exec produce alongside Castle Rock showrunner Dustin Thomason, Abrams and Bad Robot’s Head of Television Ben Stephenson.

Presumed Innocent was published in 1987 and was turned into a feature film starring Harrison Ford in 1990. It tells the story of a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office when one of its own is suspected of the crime.

The book told the story through the eyes of the accused Rusty Sabich, played by Ford in the movie, who was charged with the murder of his colleague Carolyn Polhemus.

The series will explore obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together.

Presumed Innocent will be produced by Bad Robot Productions and David E. Kelley Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. J.J. Abrams and Ben Stephenson executive produce for Bad Robot. In addition to writing, Kelley executive produces through David E. Kelley Productions alongside Matthew Tinker. Dustin Thomason also serves as executive producer. Scott Turow and Bad Robot’s Rachel Rusch Rich will serve as co-executive producers.

It joins an incredible busy score card for both Kelley and Abrams. Kelley was behind Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers and HBO’s The Undoing and also has Big Sky in its second season at ABC and Big Shot, which was recently renewed for a second season at Disney+. He is working with Regina King on an adaptation of A Man In Full for Netflix and also has The Lincoln Lawyer and Anatomy of a Scandal at the streamer as well as Love and Death at HBO Max and The Missing at Peacock, while it emerged that 20th Television has been exploring a reboot of his classic law comedy drama Ally McBeal.

Abrams and his Bad Robot have worked with Apple on a number of series including Little Voice and Lisey’s Story. The company is also working on a number of series for HBO Max including Constantine, Demimonde and Madame X as well as a fourth season of Westworld for HBO.