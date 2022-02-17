‘Pistol’: FX’s Punk Rock Drama Series Gets May Premiere

There’s no future in England’s dreaming but despite this FX is setting its Sex Pistol drama series for May.

FX boss John Landgraf revealed that the Pistol premiere date during his virtual TCA exec session.

The series, which is based on the memoir of guitarist Steve Jones, comes from Danny Boyle.

It tells the story of the band from West London’s council estates to Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren’s notorious Kings Road SEX shop to the international controversy that came with the release of Never Mind the Bollocks, which was banned by the BBC and frequently is listed as one of the most influential albums of all time.

“It faithfully captures the story of Sex Pistols, the British born, anti-establishment punk music band who started a revolution,” said Landgraf.

Boyle will direct and exec produce the six-part series, which was created by Moulin Rouge! writer Craig Pearce and is co-written by Frank Cottrell Boyce.

Toby Wallace stars as Jones, Anson Boon plays John Lydon, Louis Partridge plays Sid Vicious, Jacob Slater is Paul Cook, Fabien Frankel is original bassist Glen Matlock.

Maisie Williams plays punk icon Jordan, Dylan Llewellyn is Wally Nightingale, Sydney Chandler is Chrissie Hynde, and Emma Appleton is Nancy Spungen.

Produced by FX Productions, Jones, Boyle, and Pearce serve as executive producers alongside Gail Lyon, Anita Camarata, Tracey Seaward, Paul Lee, Hope Hartman and wiip.

The series launch comes after Lydon, better known as Johnny Rotten, lost a court case with his former band mates, drummer Paul Cook and guitarist Steve Jones, over the usage of the group’s songs in the limited series. Lydon had wanted to block the band’s tracks from being used in the series with his lawyer claiming it would show him in “a hostile and unflattering light”, while the singer in court described the situation as “slave labor”.