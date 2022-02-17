Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Rockmond Dunbar Sues Disney For Discrimination Over Vaccine Mandate That Led To ‘9-1-1’ Exit

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Oscar Winner Brad Bird To Direct His Toon Creation 'Ray Gunn' For Skydance Animation
Read the full story

Photographer Falls From Stage During Rams’ Victory Parade, Fractures Spine

Rams QB Matthew Stafford
Rams QB Matthew Stafford at the Victory Parade L.A. Rams vis Twitter

A professional sports photographer fell from the stage during the Rams’ Super Bowl victory celebration yesterday and remains hospitalized with a fractured spine as friends work to raise funds for her recovery.

Kelly Smiley was on the stage outside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday and was attempting to snap a photo of quarterback Matthew Stafford when she suddenly fell to the ground about 10 feet below.

Video posted online shows Stafford reacting with surprise as Smiley disappears from view directly in front of him, then quickly turning and walking away. Stafford’s wife, Kelly, also reacts with surprise, walks toward the edge of the stage and appears to check on Smiley’s condition.

Smiley was taken to a hospital, and initially wrote on Twitter that “both my cameras broke but I’m ok.” But three hours later, she re-tweeted the video and revealed, “Unfortunately I fractured my spine.”

Related Story

Super Bowl Total Viewership Tops 112 Million For NBC & NFL With L.A. Rams' Hometown Win - Update

Smiley is a freelance photographer who does work for the NFL, NBA and NHL.

NFL photo editor Tim Kothlow, established a GoFundMe page on Smiley’s behalf, and nearly $19,000 had been raised as of Thursday morning.

“The funds raised by this gofundme will help cover Kelly’s growing medical expenses as well as replace the camera gear that was severely damaged due to her fall,” Kothlow wrote on the page. “Since Kelly is a working
photographer, she needs this gear to help keep her working after fully recovering.

“Kelly is loved by all who know her and is a well-respected individual in the photography community. Please consider donating to this gofundme to help Kelly hit the ground running after she heals up.”

Smiley is an award-winning photojournalist who, according to her bio, works as a photo editor for the NFL, photo edits all the L.A. Kings games for the NHL and also works as a freelance photographer.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

5 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad