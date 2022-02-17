Photographer Falls From Stage During Rams’ Victory Parade, Fractures Spine

A professional sports photographer fell from the stage during the Rams’ Super Bowl victory celebration yesterday and remains hospitalized with a fractured spine as friends work to raise funds for her recovery.

Kelly Smiley was on the stage outside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday and was attempting to snap a photo of quarterback Matthew Stafford when she suddenly fell to the ground about 10 feet below.

Video posted online shows Stafford reacting with surprise as Smiley disappears from view directly in front of him, then quickly turning and walking away. Stafford’s wife, Kelly, also reacts with surprise, walks toward the edge of the stage and appears to check on Smiley’s condition.

Smiley was taken to a hospital, and initially wrote on Twitter that “both my cameras broke but I’m ok.” But three hours later, she re-tweeted the video and revealed, “Unfortunately I fractured my spine.”

Unfortunately I fractured my spine https://t.co/LeDjF4EJnp — Kelly Smiley (@kellysmiley23) February 17, 2022

Smiley is a freelance photographer who does work for the NFL, NBA and NHL.

NFL photo editor Tim Kothlow, established a GoFundMe page on Smiley’s behalf, and nearly $19,000 had been raised as of Thursday morning.

“The funds raised by this gofundme will help cover Kelly’s growing medical expenses as well as replace the camera gear that was severely damaged due to her fall,” Kothlow wrote on the page. “Since Kelly is a working

photographer, she needs this gear to help keep her working after fully recovering.

“Kelly is loved by all who know her and is a well-respected individual in the photography community. Please consider donating to this gofundme to help Kelly hit the ground running after she heals up.”

Kelly ended up in the hospital with a fractured spine, we set up a go fund me to help her out. Please consider donating 🙏🏼https://t.co/0RoLkuxdwH — Tim Kothlow (@t_kothlow) February 17, 2022

Smiley is an award-winning photojournalist who, according to her bio, works as a photo editor for the NFL, photo edits all the L.A. Kings games for the NHL and also works as a freelance photographer.

City News Service contributed to this report.