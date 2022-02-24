Producers Guild Of America Innovation Award Nominees Set

The Producers Guild of America today revealed the nominees for its 2022 PGA Innovation Award, which recognizes the production of a noteworthy, impactful new-media program that significantly elevates the audience’s viewing experience.

The winner will be announced during the New York Nominees Celebration on March 14 at the Bryant Park Grill Garden in Manhattan. The PGA Awards in the Short Form, Sports and Children’s categories also will be presented that night.

The main PGA Awards ceremony honoring films and TV shows is set for March 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The in-person show was rescheduled from February 26 amid the Omicron surge.

Here are the nominees for the 2022 PGA Innovation Award:

Artificial: Factions (96 Next)

Breonna’s Garden (YesUniverse)

Eschaton (Chorus Productions Holdings, INC)

Eternals: AR Story Experience (Walt Disney Studios)

For All Mankind: Time Capsule (Apple)

Live@Expo (Hovercast)

Madrid Noir (Atlas V / No Ghost)

Namoo (Baobab Studios)

Pacha Mama (Noitom International, Inc.)

The MetaMovie Presents: Alien Rescue (The MetaMovie)

The Severance Theory: Welcome to Respite (Ferryman Collective)

Tutankhamun: Enter The Tomb (CityLights)