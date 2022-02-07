Peyton Elizabeth Lee & Milo Manheim To Headline Disney+ Movie ‘Prom Pact’ From Julie Bowen & Melvin Mar

EXCLUSIVE: Disney Branded Television has assembled well known Disney talent for Prom Pact (working title), a teen rom-com movie for Disney+. Prom Pact, which I hear is among several original movies DBT will be announcing during their TCA session tomorrow, is toplined by Disney Channel favorites, former Andi Mack star Peyton Elizabeth Lee, who is now the lead of Disney+’s Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., and Zombies‘ Milo Manheim, who also was a runner-up on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars. The film comes from Julie Bowen, star of ABC’s signature comedy Modern Family, and Melvin Mar, producer behind such Disney series as ABC’s Fresh off the Boat and Disney+’s Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., headlined by Lee.

Written by Anthony Lombardo and to be directed by Anya Adams (Fresh off the Boat) , Prom Pact is set at the height of prom season. High school senior Mandy Coleman (Lee) and her best friend and fellow outsider Ben (Manheim) are surrounded by over-the-top ’80s-themed Promposals. However, Mandy keeps her eyes focused on a different goal: her lifelong dream of attending Harvard. When she finds out her acceptance has been deferred, she is determined to do whatever she can do to get herself off the waitlist, even if that means asking for help from the one person she abhors – popular all-star jock Graham Lansing, whose father is a powerful senator and Harvard alum. Once Mandy becomes Graham’s tutor, she begins to realize there’s more to him than she thought and perhaps something more to life than Harvard.

Mar and his producing partner Jake Kasdan executive produce via their The Detective Agency banner; Bowen executive produces with her producing partner Rachael Field at Bowen & Sons. Lee serves as co-producer.

Bowen has talked about the project while it was in development. “The main character is a feminist, and she doesn’t believe in this idea of falling in love,” Bowen said in an interview. “It goes back to Shakespeare: she’s a little bit strident, very type A, and she doesn’t want to believe especially in heteronormative love, because she’s so liberal. But then she falls and there’s that undeniable chemistry.”

In addition to playing the title roles in Andi Mack and Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., Lee starred in the Disney+ original movie Secret Society of Second-Born Royals. In addition to starring as Zed in the Zombies TV movie franchise, Manheim has recurred on ABC’s The Conners and American Housewife. Mar and Kasdan’s series producing credits also include ABC’s Speechless and Disney+’s upcoming American Born Chinese.