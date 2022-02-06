You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Professional Snowboarder Shaun White Retires; This Olympics Will Be His Last

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Disney+ Orders ‘A Small Light’ Nat Geo Limited Series About Anne Frank Family’s Protector From Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Susanna Fogel & Keshet
Read the full story

Pete Davidson Seeks Truce With City Of Syracuse, NY After Booing At College Basketball Game

Mega

Pete Davidson asked fans in Syracuse, “Orange you glad to have me here?”

But those with long memories of how the SNL comedian trashed the city let him know, the feeling ain’t mutual. They let him have it with boos while he was at the Carrier Dome to take in the Syracuse Orangemen versus the Louisville Cardinals game.

Davidson filmed 2019’s Big Time Adolescence in the Western New York city. He didn’t enjoy the experience.

“Dude, I was shooting this movie out in Syracuse. Syracuse, you know, it’s trash,” the Staten Island native said on “The Howard Stern Show” at the time. “Worse than Staten Island. The nicest hotel in Syracuse is, like, a f–king Ramada.”

That was three years ago. Thus, even though he was disguised, fans let him have it.

Syracuse basketball reporter Mike Curtis later tweeted a message from Davidson “for the city of Syracuse.”

“Thank you so much for having me and my friends in the building,” he said. “We had a really great time. So, peace?”

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad