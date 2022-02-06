Pete Davidson asked fans in Syracuse, “Orange you glad to have me here?”
But those with long memories of how the SNL comedian trashed the city let him know, the feeling ain’t mutual. They let him have it with boos while he was at the Carrier Dome to take in the Syracuse Orangemen versus the Louisville Cardinals game.
Davidson filmed 2019’s Big Time Adolescence in the Western New York city. He didn’t enjoy the experience.
“Dude, I was shooting this movie out in Syracuse. Syracuse, you know, it’s trash,” the Staten Island native said on “The Howard Stern Show” at the time. “Worse than Staten Island. The nicest hotel in Syracuse is, like, a f–king Ramada.”
That was three years ago. Thus, even though he was disguised, fans let him have it.
Syracuse basketball reporter Mike Curtis later tweeted a message from Davidson “for the city of Syracuse.”
“Thank you so much for having me and my friends in the building,” he said. “We had a really great time. So, peace?”
Pete Davidson Seeks Truce With City Of Syracuse, NY After Booing At College Basketball Game
Pete Davidson asked fans in Syracuse, “Orange you glad to have me here?”
But those with long memories of how the SNL comedian trashed the city let him know, the feeling ain’t mutual. They let him have it with boos while he was at the Carrier Dome to take in the Syracuse Orangemen versus the Louisville Cardinals game.
Davidson filmed 2019’s Big Time Adolescence in the Western New York city. He didn’t enjoy the experience.
“Dude, I was shooting this movie out in Syracuse. Syracuse, you know, it’s trash,” the Staten Island native said on “The Howard Stern Show” at the time. “Worse than Staten Island. The nicest hotel in Syracuse is, like, a f–king Ramada.”
That was three years ago. Thus, even though he was disguised, fans let him have it.
Syracuse basketball reporter Mike Curtis later tweeted a message from Davidson “for the city of Syracuse.”
“Thank you so much for having me and my friends in the building,” he said. “We had a really great time. So, peace?”
Must Read Stories
Beijing Opening Ceremony Ratings, Review; Shaun White Retires; More
‘Jackass Forever’ Kicking Up $23M+, ‘Moonfall’ Pounded To Dust With $10M+
‘Criminal Minds’ Dealmaking Continues; Six Stars Poised To Return For Paramount+ Revival
Ted Sarandos Recalls “Lillyhammer” Debut On Netflix
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.
Read More About:
No Comments
Sidebar