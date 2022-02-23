Peacock Reveals True Crime Tuesday Slate Including ‘Perfect World’ And ‘Preaching Evil’

Peacock has announced its True Crime Tuesday slate including originals Perfect World: A Deadly Game, Preaching Evil: A Wife on the Run With Warren Jeffs, and Sins of the Amish.

The series kicks off on March 8 with Perfect World, a two-part docuseries that takes viewers inside the world of gaming as a group of friends are alerted to what appears to be a real-life murder. The group is on the hunt for the next 18 hours in search of the real identity and location of one of their closest friends who claims he killed his family to put an end to his killing spree.

The series is executive produced by Zak Weisfeld, Libby Richman, and Alex Weresow; co-executive produced by Elizabeth Gibson and Adam Linkenhelt and produced by Lusid Media.

Preaching Evil—premiering in the spring— tells the story of polygamist cult leader Warren Jeffs through the lens of his favorite wife Naomi Jessop. The 4-episode series gives insight into one of the most notorious cults featuring an exclusive interview with Jessop, who was by Jeffs’ side for every step of his rise to power and his fall from grace.

Other interviews include Jeffs’ former wife Vicki Thompson and their children Wendell and Sarah, members of law enforcement who were instrumental in the raid on the Zion Ranch, and the lawyers involved in Jeffs’ sentencing.

Executive producers include Sergio Alfaro, Tiffany Alfaro, Jason Graham, Michael Weinberg, Eric Williams, Jermaine Johnson, Jonathan Steven Green, and Vince Dipersio. Jason Fink is co-executive producer. The project is produced by InventTV.

Also premiering in the spring, Sins of the Amish. The two-part series gives an inside look at the Amish community and the sex abuse scandals that have been covered up for generations. It will give a voice to survivors sharing their personal stories while revealing the broken criminal justice system that failed to protect them.

Sins of the Amish is executive produced by Steve Michaels, Jodi Flynn, James Macnab, Andi Walker Ochoa, Daniel Sivan, and Mor Loushy. Sivan and Loushy are set as showrunners. The project is produced by The Content Group.