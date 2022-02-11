Peacock Bolsters Animated Kids Programming Slate With ‘Megamind,’ ‘Abominable’ Series & More

EXCLUSIVE: Peacock will double down on its animated kids programming slate, unveiling a number of new and returning titles including two follow up series to DreamWorks Animation’s Megamind and Abominable.

The streamer has also renewed Babble Bop!, the musical dance jamboree series for preschoolers, for Season 2.

Written by Katherine Stanford, Babble Bop! is a foot-tapping, hand-clapping, baby-bottom wiggling, sing-along world of music, dance and preschool play. With a mix of new takes on classic nursery rhymes and original songs, this inclusive short-form series is intended for social and emotional learning for the pre-k set.

Heroes Lily, Hugo, Miguel, Izzie and Sam will play the day away movin’ and boppin’ and havin’ a ball to awesome, catchy, repeatable – and sometimes very familiar – songs. With new characters, animals and brand-new song styles, the second season continues to hold up a magnifying glass to the little things in their life: having a snack, dressing up, drawing with crayons, watching the clouds, or playfully helping their parents (who are always around if not on camera) as best they can.

Babble Pop!

With music at the heart of Babble Bop!, each episode will be constructed around a simple and danceable preschool song, either original or a new take on a beloved nursery rhyme or traditional song.

The series is executive produced by Dan Fill and Raja Khanna. Christine Thompson serves as producer. Directors are Luke Jurevicius and Tim D.P. Thompson. Babble Bop! is produced by Dark Slope.

Read more about the latest additions to Peacock’s slate below.

Megamind’s Guide To Defending Your City, produced by DreamWorks Animation, is the series follow-up to the 2010 movie, where Megamind goes from being a supervillain and the scourge of Metro City to a superhero who’s learning on the job. He’ll be bringing the audience along for the ride, as Megamind’s trusty brainbots will be recording everything, making him the world’s first superhero influencer.

Alan Schoolcraft and Brent Simons, who wrote the original movie, will executive produce the series alongside Eric Fogel. JD Ryznar serves as co-executive producer and story editor.

Also produced by DreamWorks Animation, Abominable and the Invisible City is a comedy adventure series that continues the wild and woolly fun of DreamWorks Animation’s Abominable. Through Everest, the yeti, Yi, Jin, and Peng know that there’s a whole magical world out there, and now it’s even closer than they think! When they discover that their surroundings are teeming with magical creatures in need of their help, the kids will set out on extraordinary and heartfelt adventures throughout their city and beyond.

Based on DreamWorks Animation’s 2019 movie directed by Todd Wilderman and writer Jill Culton, Abominable and the Invisible City is executive produced by Jim Schumann. Katherine Nolfi is co-executive producer while Tiffany Lo and Ethel Lung serve as story editors.

Beyond DreamWorks Animation series, Peacock has also picked up Press Start!, Team Mekbots Animal Rescue and Dino Pops.

Press Start!, based on the Scholastic book series written and illustrated by Thomas Flintham of the same name, is a comedy-adventure mash-up. In the series, Sunny and his sister Rue are all about the exciting, fast-paced world of “24 Karat Quest” video game. Athletic, brave and funny, Super Rabbit Boy is the hero of this fantastical Game-World. When the siblings end up able to play IN the game, their life is flipped upside down.

Press Start!

Across the series, every episode takes place in Sunny and Rue’s “real” world home and in Super Rabbit Boy’s “game” world.

Once Sunny or Rue zap themselves into the SRB Game-World, they become part of the quirkiest, coolest, craziest super-hero partnership any kid ever imagined as they team up with the Game-World’s unparalleled guardian, Super Rabbit Boy, to save the SRB Game-World from total destruction by Villain Bosses. In the process, Sunny and Rue become Super Rabbit Boy’s powerful pixilated partners.

Executive producers are Pierre Sissmann, Dominique Bourse, Karen K. Miller and Scott Kraft. Press Start! is produced by Cyber Group Studios and Kraft serves as story editor.

Team Mekbots Animal Rescue hails from More Minds Studio. The series follows four animal-loving kids from around the world who use their tech skills to create giant Mekbots – each inspired by a different animal. In every adventure, the kids save animals all over the globe and show that teamwork, environmental smarts and compassion make you a hero. Oh, and robotic animal powers help too!

Mateo, Kawhi, Mei-Lin and Frost drive the Mekbots. Each Mekbot is a gigantic, stomping mech, styled after an animal. Once the kids are inside, their movements become the Mekbots’ movements, right down to the facial expressions.

Team Mekbots Animal Rescue is executive produced by Rob Hudnut and Mads Munk. M2 Animation produces, Marianna Knaze is Superivising Producer, Shane Amsterdam is Story Editor and Steed Sun is Art Director.

The last of Peacock’s newly announced animated kids programming slate, Dino Pops is created by Ailing Zubizarreta.

Dino Pops

The series is set in a vivid, hyper-realistic land inhabited by ferocious – and often silly – dinosaurs. While the landscape and dinosaurs may be prehistoric, modern elements familiar to kids, from ice cream cones to race cars, will burst onto the scene and delight viewers. Dino Pops will deliver engaging and easy-to-digest bursts of dinosaur-related information aimed at preschool-aged children. Every episode will showcase different dinosaurs and delve into their traits and attributes. From T-rex to Triceratops, Raptors to Titanosaurs, the secrets of the inhabitants of a very different world will be revealed in hyper realist animation with a twist that makes it a perfect bite sized morsel of funtainment.

Dino Pops is executive produced by Zubizarreta, Maria Benel and Nico Ferrero. Matt Doyle is head writer and Argentinian Paleontologist Dr. Diego Pol consulted on the series. Mobius Lab Kids, a division of Cisneros Media, produces.