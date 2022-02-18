Hero Nation Podcast: ‘Peacemaker’ Stars Danielle Brooks & Jennifer Holland On Season 1 Finale, Making The Series, & Who “The True Badasses Are”

“I feel like we are left as a team, as a unit, and it took a journey for us to get there, but we finally do,” says Peacemaker star Danielle Brooks of the first season of the HBO Max series from James Gunn.

“And I think we realize who the true badasses are – and that’s us, the two women you are taking to right here,” the actor laughs, along with co-star Jennifer Holland.

Mere hours after the Peacemaker Season 1 finale dropped, Brooks and Holland joined Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast to talk about where the John Cena-led superpowered series started and ended and what really went down, alien butterflies, Hanoi Rocks, family revelations, and otherwise.

Conceived by Gunn during the pandemic lockdown of 2020, the small screen The Suicide Squad spinoff launched on the WarnerMedia streamer on January 13 with Cena back as the ruthless killer with a love of American democracy, 80s sleaze rock and some serious Daddy issues, to put it mildly. With Brooks, Holland, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, Steve Agee and Terminator 2’s Robert Patrick, as well as some super cameos in the finale and more, Peacemaker saw its title character teaming up with the black ops “Project Butterfly” squad to stop human infesting aliens from taking over the world.

Mixing high school hijinks and fart jokes, social commentary, some serious action, betrayal and body count, dark humor and a whole lotta dysfunctional family dynamics, the Vancouver-shot Peacemaker proved to be one of the biggest shows ever in HBO Max’s short lifespan so far. In fact, Peacemaker proved to be one of the biggest shows in the world over its first season run.

“It was just a dream, I had such an amazing time,” Holland said of the show. “You know, I’ve always wanted to be on an ensemble show like Friends or something like that and I feel like I got that and more because this show is that and so much more,” the Suicide Squad vet added.

