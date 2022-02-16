HBO Max Chief “Feeling Good” About Season 2 Of ‘Peacemaker’, Addresses Potential New ‘Suicide Squad’ Spinoff Series From James Gunn

Ahead of Peacemaker‘s Season 1 finale, HBO and HBO Max’s Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys hinted that a second season of James Gunn’s Suicide Squad spinoff series is in the offing. (UPDATE: HBO Max confirmed the renewal today.)

“I’m feeling good so stay tuned. The show has been doing great,” Bloys told Deadline during an interview tied to HBO and HBO Max’s TCA presentation. “Looking good.”

Bloys’ comments echoed the optimism shared by Gunn in an interview with Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast last month. “There’s a really good chance of” of a Season 2 renewal, he said. “We’re the biggest show in the world right now.”

In the interview, Gunn also revealed that there’s another Suicide Squad spinoff series in the works. “We’re working on something else now, another TV show that’s connected to that universe,” he told Deadline. “I can’t quite say.”

Bloys also declined to reveal details about the project.

“I don’t want to take anything away from James,” he said. “I think he has been such a terrific partner on the show so I will let him talk about any plans he wants to share.”

For now, Gunn is not saying much.

When prodded by Deadline whether Peter Capaldi’s Thinker could be headlining the new spinoff, Gunn laughed, saying, “I can’t say anything. It is connected to this universe, and I don’t think it will be the same genre as Peacemaker, it won’t be as much a comedy as Peacemaker, but it will be in the same universe.”