Paul Reiser Joins Hulu Comedy Series ‘Reboot’ In Recasting

Paul Reiser, who recently headlined a revival of his popular 1990s sitcom Mad About You, has joined Reboot, Hulu’s upcoming comedy series about a reboot of a 1990s sitcom.

Reiser will play Gordon, the hacky creator of the late- 90’s sitcom Step Right Up, who never understood why everybody loved Seinfeld and Frasier. He replaces Michael McKean, who played the role in the pilot, and joins fellow series regulars Judy Greer, Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville.

Steeped in the irony of the television’s industry continuing inclination to “reboot” hit shows from the past, the series begins when Hulu reboots a late 1990’s-early 2000’s family sitcom, forcing its dysfunctional cast back together. Now they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world.

Reboot was created by Modern Family co-creator Steven Levitan who serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner. Danielle Stokdyk and Jeff Morton also serve as executive producers on the series. John Enbom co-wrote and executive produced the pilot. Reboot is produced by 20th Television.

Reiser’s recent series credits include Netflix’s Stranger Things, in a role created by the Duffer Brothers specifically for him, and Chuck Lorre’s The Kominsky Method, for which he received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Reiser also co-created and co-produced There’s Johnny!, a seven-episode series which originally streamed on Hulu and now streams on Peacock. He is repped by Gersh, The Nacelle Company and Del Shaw Moonves.