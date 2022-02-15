Paramount+ To Become ‘South Park’s Global Streaming Home In 2025, ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Revival Moves From Comedy Central To Streamer

It has been an anomaly — two of ViacomCBS’ most prized current IPs and top basic cable series, Yellowstone and South Park, are streaming outside of the company’s ecosystem, on NBCUniversal’s Peacock (Yellowstone) and HBO Max (South Park). One of the two will be rectified after the end of HBO Max’s current mega, five-year domestic deal.

Additionally, the Beavis and Butt-Head revival series, originally set at Comedy Central with a two-season order in 2020, will be moving to Paramount+ with a new season, joining the previously announced Beavis and Butt-Head movie, which has now been titled, Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe. The full library of over 200 remastered episodes of the MTV animated series also will stream exclusively on the service.

Beavis and Butt-Head was announced as part of a push in adult animation at Comedy Central built around mainstay South Park. There has been chatter that another project under that strategy, Daria spinoff Jodie, also may make the move to Paramount+, which ViacomCBS has denied. In light of Beavis and Butt-Head’s relocation to Paramount+, the future of Comedy Central’s planned adult animation expansion is unclear.

In the first step of South Park library’s move to Paramount+, the episodes will shift exclusively in SVOD to the ViacomCBS streamer in international markets later this year. Beginning with season 27 in 2024, new episodes of the hit franchise will make their streaming debuts exclusively on the service, both in the U.S. and globally.

And beginning in 2025, Paramount+ will become the global streaming home for the full catalog of South Park episodes, movies, and made-for-streaming movies.

Paramount+ already has been the exclusive home of two South Park made-for-streaming movies on Paramount+, South Park: Post Covid and South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid. (I’d heard that has been a point of contention with HBO Max as the specials were labeled in a way that prevented them from going to Warner Media’s streamer under its deal for the show.)

The announcements were made by Chris McCarthy, chief content officer, unscripted entertainment and adult animation for Paramount+, during the ViacomCBS Investors Event.

“South Park and Beavis and Butt-Head are two of the most successful and widely known adult animation IP in the history of the genre, and I am thrilled that Paramount+ will be their exclusive new SVOD home,” said McCarthy. “By expanding the universe of these franchises, we are unlocking significant value within ViacomCBS’ treasure chest of IP, and this is just the beginning.”

Here is a timetable for South Park‘s move to Paramount+ and more details about the series’ future at ViacomCBS:

“South Park” 2021-2027

● 2022: Complete library of 310 episodes to launch on Paramount+ internationally.

● 2024: Beginning with season 27, new episodes will have their U.S. and global streaming premieres on Paramount+.

● 2025: Entire catalogue rolls into the U.S., making Paramount+ the global exclusive SVOD home to the groundbreaking franchise.

● MTV Entertainment Studios’ new and expansive deal with co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker includes extending South Park on Comedy Central through 2027 and taking cable’s longest-running scripted series through an unprecedented 30th season. In addition to the series extension, the new deal includes 14 “South Park” original made-for-streaming events exclusively for Paramount+, including this year’s South Park: Post Covid and South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid.

“Beavis Butt-Head” 2022

● New movie:

○ BEAVIS AND BUTT-HEAD DO THE UNIVERSE: In perhaps the dumbest space movie ever made, Beavis and Butt-Head are sentenced to Space Camp by a “creative” judge in 1998. Their obsession with a docking simulator (huh huh) leads to a trip on the Space Shuttle, with predictably disastrous results. After going through a black hole, they reemerge in our time, where they look for love, misuse iPhones, and are hunted by the Deep State. Spoiler: They don’t score.

● New series:

○ Beavis and Butt-head are back and stupider than ever.

● Full library of 200+ classic remastered episodes