Paramount+ Becomes New Pay One TV Window For New Paramount Theatrical Releases Starting In 2024

ViacomCBS President Bob Bakish announced today during the conglom’s investor day that all new Paramount theatrical releases will head straight to Paramount+ after their run in cinemas starting in 2024.

Paramount+ thus becomes the new pay one TV window for all Melrose Ave lot movies.

No word was mentioned on the length of pic’s future theatrical windows.

Last year, Paramount sent movies such as A Quiet Place Part II and Snake Eyes to Paramount+ 45 days after their theatrical release. However, family movies, Paw Patrol and Clifford the Big Red Dog, given the hesitation of that demo during the pandemic, went day-and-date theatrical with the studio’s OTT service. Announcements were made that the sequel to those movies are planned for an initial theatrical release.

Earlier in the virtual confab it was announced that ViacomCBS was rebranding itself as Paramount starting this week.

Paramount had no comment on the above news.

 

