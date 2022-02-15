Paramount+ Confirms Launch In France As Part Of Wide-Ranging Deal With Canal+

Paramount+, which has been rolling out to dozens of global territories over the past year, will reach the key European market of France as part of a wide-ranging partnership with Canal+.

The news was among a fusillade of announcements today during an investor day, conducted virtually after ViacomCBS (now Paramount) reported fourth-quarter earnings.

The strategic partnership between Paramount and Canal+ will encompass the launch later this year of Paramount+ as an offering to all Canal+ Ciné Séries subscribers in France.

Paramount CEO Bob Bakish, during a Q&A with analysts at the end of the company’s investor day, described the Canal+ deal as a “hard bundle” arrangement. That compares with channel stores or true direct-to-consumer availability. A hard bundle, Bakish said, allows for “a very quick subscriber base and very low subscriber acquisition costs, with minimal churn going forward. We like that a lot as we go to build scale.”