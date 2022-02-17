‘Ozark’ Grabs Nielsen Streaming Crown As ‘Encanto’ Holds Steady; ‘Archive 81’ Has Splashy Debut In No. 3 Spot

The debut of the first seven episodes in Ozark‘s fourth season helped the series rack up 2.9 billion streaming minutes in the U.S. for the week of January 17 to 23. That vaulted the Netflix series to the No. 1 spot on Nielsen’s weekly chart.

Season 3 of Ozark premiered in March 2020, so anticipation had been building for the fresh batch of episodes. Netflix hasn’t yet confirmed when the second part of Season 4 will premiere.

Evenly split between male and female viewers, according to Nielsen, the show also hits a broad range of ages. About 30% of viewership was in the 35-49-year-old bracket, and 30% was 50-64s.

The previous week’s No. 1 title, Encanto on Disney+, managed to slightly increase its audience, recording more than 1.5 billion minutes of streaming but dropping to No. 2. the week-to-week gain was rare, especially given t Disney+ also had The Book of Boba Fett back in the conversation in 10th place.

Another strong Netflix title, the horror series Archive 81, finished No. 3 with more than 1 billion minutes of viewing.

Amazon Prime Video animated feature Hotel Transylvania: Transformania gathered 595 million minutes to finish ninth, with one-third of viewership occurring in Hispanic of African-American homes.

Finishing just out of the top 10 this week was Marvel’s Eternals, which collected 557 million viewing minutes on Disney+. Nielsen said an “asset capture issue” meant that the film was not part of the January 10-16 chart. It should have been credited with 1.437 billion minutes of viewing, which would have placed it No. 2, not far behind Encanto.

Nielsen measures streaming only via a TV screen, meaning no mobile viewing is counted, for titles on Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu and Prime Video.

Here is the full top 10:

Ozark (Netflix) – 37 episodes, 2.9 billion minutes of viewing

Encanto (Disney+) – film, 1.511B min.

Archive 81 (Netflix) – 8 eps., 1.035B min.

NCIS (Netflix) – 354 eps., 732M min.

Cocomelon (Netflix) – 15 eps., 686M min.

Cobra Kai (Netflix) – 40 eps., 670M min.

Criminal Minds (Netflix) – 320 eps., 648M min.

Cheer (Netflix) – 15 eps., 597M min.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (Prime Video) – film, 595M min.

The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+) – 4 eps., 580M min.