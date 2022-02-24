‘Ozark’ Hits Rare Air Atop Nielsen Chart With 4.1B Streaming Minutes; ‘Encanto’ Spell Unbroken, ‘Book Of Boba Fett’ Gains

Ozark, whose fourth season just debuted its first batch of episodes on Netflix, recorded the fourth-highest weekly tally ever to repeat atop Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings.

During the week of January 24 to 30, the crime thriller series collected almost 4.1 billion minutes of streaming across its 37 episodes. That tally trails only Tiger King, which erupted with debut weeks of 5.3 billion and 4.4 billion minutes in March 2020. Ozark, during that same early-Covid timeframe when overall streaming was exploding due to pandemic lockdowns, racked up 5.2 billion minutes.

Nielsen said about 60% of Ozark viewers were between the ages of 35 and 64, with the remaining 40% evenly split between 18-34 and 65 and older. The premiere of the second part of Ozark’s fourth season has been set for April 29.

Disney had a strong week, with Encanto‘s remarkable hold continuing and marquee Star Wars spinoff The Book of Boba Fett rising to the No. 4 spot.

Encanto, which was first released last Thanksgiving only in theaters before hitting Disney+ a month later, drew 1.361 billion viewing minutes. That was a mere 10% dip from the 1.511 billion it had in the previous week. Nielsen estimated that 40% of its viewers were aged 2 to 11 and 25% were Hispanic.

With a fifth episode entering release, Boba Fett recorded a 28% uptick in total viewing, with 744 million minutes. The newest episode tracked by Nielsen had a strong tie to Disney+ mainstay The Mandalorian and was directed by Bryce Dallas Howard, helping attract more casual viewers.

Elsewhere on the chart, Netflix struck more Korean gold with zombies-in-high-school series All of Us Are Dead. The show, with a young skew reminiscent of Squid Game, finished No. 9 with 448 million viewing minutes.

The streaming leader also landed original movie Home Team, with Kevin James playing New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton a reality-based story, in the tenth spot with 443 million minutes. A Kristin Bell spoof series based on a different Netflix movie title, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, came in sixth with 650 million minutes.

Nielsen measures streaming only via a TV screen in the U.S. for Apple TV+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Hulu, releasing numbers after about a month’s delay.

Here is the full top 10:

Ozark (Netflix) – 37 episodes, 4.095 billion minutes of viewing

Encanto (Disney+) – film, 1.361B min.

NCIS (Netflix) – 354 eps., 796M min.

The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+) – 5 eps., 744M min.

Criminal Minds (Netflix) – 320 eps., 662M min.

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (Netflix) – 7 eps., 650M min.

Cocomelon (Netflix) 15 eps., 641M min.

Archive 81 (Netflix) – 8 eps., 462M min.

All Of Us Are Dead (Netflix) – 12 eps., 448M min.

Home Team (Netflix) – film, 443M min.