OWN Orders DC-Set ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Spinoff With ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Alums Monique & Chris Samuels

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is expanding the Love & Marriage franchise with Love & Marriage: DC, the first spinoff of its successful reality series Love & Marriage: Huntsville, from Carlos King’s Kingdom Reign Entertainment.

The new series, starring Real Housewives of Potamac alums Monique and Chris Samuels, is set for premiere this spring on OWN.

Like the mothership series, Love & Marriage: DC will follow successful power couples as they navigate both their business and personal lives, but this time, set against the backdrop of the D.M.V. (aka the DC, Virginia, Maryland area).

The Samuels will be joined by their friends, Erana and Jamie Tyler, and Ashley Silva and her husband, on-air personality DJ Quicksilva. You can watch a teaser below.

Per OWN, “in the first season of Love & Marriage: D.C. Chris is looking to get his relationship back on track with his wife Monique while still searching for his passion, post-NFL retirement. Meanwhile, Monique’s many businesses are booming; from her essential oil line to another potential career change on the horizon. Radio personality and self-proclaimed “Party Kingpin” DJ QuickSilva is the hardest working DJ in the D.M.V. area, and his wife Ashley is stepping into her own spotlight as a fashion designer, podcast host, and author. Erana and Jamie Tyler are enjoying their notoriety as D.C.‘s hottest socialite couple, but after 26 years of marriage, they are seeking the secret sauce to keep their lasting union sizzling while juggling the ever-changing needs of their children.”

Love & Marriage: Huntsville returns for its third season Saturday, March 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with Melody Holt and Martell Holt, Kimmi and Maurice Scott, Marsau and LaTisha Scott, Destiny Payton-Williams, as well as newcomers Tiffany and Louis Whitlow.

The most recent season of Love & Marriage: Huntsville averaged a record 729,000 total viewers, up 22% over its past two seasons, per Nielsen and the network. In 2021, it was Saturday night’s #1 original series across broadcast and cable with African American women, and the night’s #1 original non-sports series with African American households and total viewers.

Love & Marriage: D.C. is produced for OWN by Kingdom Reign Entertainment with Carlos King, Angela Dugan, Scott Shatsky, Brent Nisbett, and Tarin Laughlin serving as executive producers.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment and ITV America in partnership with OWN, and executive produced by Carlos King, Jordana Hochman, Angela Dugan, Andrew Hoagland, Markus Burns, and Codine Williams.

Check out the teaser below.