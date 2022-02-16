‘Our Flag Means Death’: HBO Max Pirate Comedy With Taika Waititi & Rhys Darby Gets Premiere Date, Trailer

Pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death, starring Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi, will land at HBO Max in March.

The streaming platform revealed on Wednesday that the series from creator and showrunner David Jenkins and executive producer Waititi will debut on March 3. Our Flag Means Death is loosely based on the true adventures of 18th century pirate, Stede Bonnet (Darby). After trading in the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede becomes captain of the pirate ship Revenge. Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede’s fortunes change after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard (Waititi). Stede and his crew attempt to get their ship together and survive life on the high seas.

HBO Max also revealed the trailer, which not only sees Darby and Waititi in their pirate getups, but touts a number of guest stars ranging from Lesley Jones and Fred Armisen to Kristen Schall and Nick Kroll. The footage also teases additional crewmates played by Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, Guz Khan, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte and Nat Faxon.

Our Flag Means Death is executive produced by Waititi, who is also directing the pilot, alongside Jenkins, Garrett Basch, and Dan Halsted.