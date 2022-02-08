Real-Life Couples Penelope Cruz & Javier Bardem and Kirstin Dunst & Jesse Plemons Make Oscar Nom History; Beyoncé & Jay-Z Get Halfway There

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
(L-R) Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz Mega

In an apparent Oscar first, two real-life couples – Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, and Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons – received nominations covering all four acting categories.

A fifth couple came close to a similar duo-nom in two music categories, but although both Beyoncé and Jay-Z were short-listed for nominations, only Beyoncé actually received a nomination (the King Richard song “Be Alive,” which she co-wrote with DIXSON, was nominated in the Original Song category).

“Guns Go Bang,” the Jay-Z/Kid Cudi song from The Harder They Fall, did not get a nomination.

In the acting categories, Bardem was nominated as the leading actor for his turn as Desi Arnaz in Being the Ricardos. Wife Cruz is up for a leading actress trophy for her role in Parallel Mothers. Bardem and Cruz have been married since 2010.

In the supporting categories, both Plemons and Dunst received nominations for their roles in The Power of the Dog. The two have been engaged since 2017 and are the parents of two children.

Previous Oscar races have included real-life couples – in just one example, Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams were both nominated in 2006 for their performances in Brokeback Mountain – but today’s nominations of two couples covering all four acting categories is thought to be a first.

