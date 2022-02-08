Oscar Nominations: ‘The Power Of The Dog’, ‘Dune’ Top List; ‘Drive My Car’ Among Big Surprises

The race to the 94th Oscars kicked into high gear Tuesday when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed nominations in a global livestream.
Netflix’s The Power of the Dog led the way with 12 nominations including all the acting categories including Best Picture, three acting categories, writing and directing for Jane Campion, and in the crafts categories. Warner Bros/Legendary’s Dune, Denis Villeneuve epic remake of the sci-fi classic, scored 10 noms including Best Pic along with a sweep of the crafts lists.
In the Best Picture category, they are joined by upstart Drive My Car, Japan’s Oscar entry from Sideshow and Janus Films and that also scored Director and Adapted Screenplay noms along with its International Feature selection. Also on the list in the marquee category, which was expanded to a full 10 noms this year: Focus Features’ Belfast, Apple Original Films’ CODA, Netflix’s Don’t Look Up, Warner Bros’ King Richard, MGM/UAR’s Licorice Pizza, Searchlight’s Nightmare Alley and Disney’s West Side Story, the latter of which scored a directing nom for Steven Spielberg among its seven this morning.
The expanded Best Picture category was instituted in part to make potential space for big tentpole successes like Spider-Man: No Way Home, or maybe even MGM/UAR’s James Bond pic No Time to Die. Neither broke through in the big categories this morning, with Sony’s Spider-Man landing a lone Visual Effects nom alongside fellow Marvel mate Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings from Disney. No Time to Die did get three total noms: VFX, Sound and for Billie Eilish’s Original Song.
The list makes it one of the most wide-open Best Pic races in a long time with a mix of box office hits and specialty fare, and with new blood in the acting categories it gives new zest to the race that might bode well for an Oscarcast that is attempting to overcome the least-watched Oscars ceremony just a year ago.
Among other notables this morning: Kristen Stewart landing a Best Actress nom for playing Princess Di in Spencer, with Jennifer Hudson left off that list for playing Aretha Franklin in Respect in a year when real-life portrayals on screen were prominent, like Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis both scoring noms for playing Venus and Serena Williams’ parents in King Richard. Another real-life-to-screen performance, Lady Gaga’s in House of Gucci, failed to get a nom.
International titles made several inroads this year, with Denmark’s submission Flee from Neon and Participant setting a record with nominations in three categories: International Feature, Documentary Feature and Animated Feature. Penélope Cruz landed a Best Actress nom in a a packed field for her latest collaboration with Pedro Almodóvar, Parallel Mothers. Norway’s The Worst Person in the World scored an International Feature nom plus an Original Screenplay mention.
Last year, Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland won Best Picture, capping a ceremony at Los Angeles’ Union Station that was limited in capacity because of the pandemic. The restrictions placed on studios and cinemas owing to Covid resulted in a record haul for Netflix (35 noms), as moviegoers not able to go to movies stayed home.
With the nominations out, Academy members will begin final voting March 17 and wrap March 22. The Oscar ceremony is set for March 27 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland, planned as an in-person event to air live on ABC.
See the full list below.
Wide Open Best Picture Race
The expansion of the Best Picture category to a mandatory 10 nominees creates the most wide-open race in a good long time, with every reason to believe the upcoming Oscarcast will be better than last year’s disappointing effort, when it was clear that the little seen Nomadland would take top honors.
West Side Story has been a low-key aspirant to this point, but with a Best Picture nom, another for director Steven Spielberg, and with newcomer Ariana DeBose looming as a favorite in the Best Supporting Actress category, the crowd-pleasing remake gets a second wind after a subpar theatrical performance of $36 million domestic when the film debuted amid the Omicron spike.
The Power of the Dog has been a frontrunner since streamer Netflix released it. Today’s noms for director Campion, Best Picture and its four major leads in Benedict Cumberbatch, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons create the possibility that a streamer film could win Best Picture for the first time.
Netflix has two shots at Best Picture, the other being its star-studded dark satirical comedy Don’t Look Up. Aside from Best Picture, the film got a Best Original Screenplay nom for director-producer Adam McKay.
Don’t count out the late acceleration of Drive My Car, with a Best Picture nod, a Best International Feature nom and one for director Hamaguchi. Or for that matter Belfast, with nominations for Kenneth Branagh’s direction and script, and Best Supporting noms for Ciarán Hinds and Judi Dench. While neither Spider-Man: No Way Home nor Daniel Craig’s 007 swan song No Time to Die cracked Best Picture, Dune did get a Best Picture nomination. While many saw that film on their TV sets through HBO Max, anyone who saw the film on a big screen would argue that home viewers got only half the impact of Villenueve’s sweeping sandy epic. Start booking those Imax screens for Academy voters, Warner Bros!
Add to that the stylistic noir treatment Guillermo del Toro injected into the sinister Nightmare Alley, the nostalgic coming-of age-tale of Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, the heartwarming grace of Siân Heder’s CODA which Apple acquired last Sundance for a record $25 million, and tour de force performances by nominees Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis in the Best Picture nominee King Richard. One would be hard-pressed to name a prohibitive favorite at this point, and final Oscar campaign strategies might come strongly into play over the next few weeks.
Here’s the full list of nominees:
Best Picture
Belfast
Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, Producers
CODA
Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers
Don’t Look Up
Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers
Drive My Car
Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer
Dune
Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, Producers
King Richard
Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, Producers
Licorice Pizza
Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers
Nightmare Alley
Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, Producers
The Power of the Dog
Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, Producers
West Side Story
Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers
Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem
Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch
The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield
tick, tick…Boom!
Will Smith
King Richard
Denzel Washington
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman
The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz
Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman
Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart
Spencer
Actor in a Supporting Role
Ciarán Hinds
Belfast
Troy Kotsur
CODA
Jesse Plemons
The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons
Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee
The Power of the Dog
Actress in a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley
The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose
West Side Story
Judi Dench
Belfast
Kirsten Dunst
The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis
King Richard
Directing
Belfast
Kenneth Branagh
Drive My Car
Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Licorice Pizza
Paul Thomas Anderson
The Power of the Dog
Jane Campion
West Side Story
Steven Spielberg
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
CODA
Screenplay by Siân Heder
Drive My Car
Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
Dune
Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth
The Lost Daughter
Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog
Written by Jane Campion
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Belfast
Written by Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up
Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota
King Richard
Written by Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza
Written by Paul Thomas Anderson
The Worst Person in the World
Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
Documentary Feature
Ascension
Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell
Attica
Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry
Flee
Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein
Writing with Fire
Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh
Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer
Flee
Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie
Luca
Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht
Raya and the Last Dragon
Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho
International Feature Film
Drive My Car (Japan)
A C&I Entertainment/Culture Entertainment/Bitters End Production
Flee (Denmark)
A Final Cut for Real/Sun Creature/Vivement Lundi !/MostFilm/Mer Film/VICE/Left HandFilms Production
The Hand of God (Italy)
A The Apartment Production
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
A Dangphu Dingphu: a 3 pigs Production
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
An Oslo Pictures/MK Productions/Film iVäst/Snowglobe/B-Reel/Arte France Cinéma Production
Cinematography
Dune
Greig Fraser
Nightmare Alley
Dan Laustsen
The Power of the Dog
Ari Wegner
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Bruno Delbonnel
West Side Story
Janusz Kaminski
Film Editing
Don’t Look Up
Hank Corwin
Dune
Joe Walker
King Richard
Pamela Martin
The Power of the Dog
Peter Sciberras
Tick, Tick…Boom!
Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum
Live Action Short Film
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger
The Dress
Tadeusz Łysiak and Maciej Ślesicki
The Long Goodbye
Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed
On My Mind
Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson
Please Hold
K.D. Dávila and Levin Menekse
Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art
Joanna Quinn and Les Mills
Bestia
Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz
Boxballet
Anton Dyakov
Robin Robin
Dan Ojari and Mikey Please
The Windshield Wiper
Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez
Documentary Short Subject
Audible
Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean
Lead Me Home
Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk
The Queen of Basketball
Ben Proudfoot
Three Songs for Benazir
Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei
When We Were Bullies
Jay Rosenblatt
Music (Original Score)
Don’t Look Up
Nicholas Britell
Dune
Hans Zimmer
Encanto
Germaine Franco
Parallel Mothers
Alberto Iglesias
The Power of the Dog
Jonny Greenwood
Music (Original Song)
“Be Alive” from King Richard
Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto
Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
“Down To Joy” from Belfast
Music and Lyric by Van Morrison
“No Time To Die” from No Time to Die
Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
“Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days
Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
Production Design
Dune
Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos
Nightmare Alley
Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
The Power of the Dog
Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
West Side Story
Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo
Costume Design
Cruella
Jenny Beavan
Cyrano
Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran
Dune
Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan
Nightmare Alley
Luis Sequeira
West Side Story
Paul Tazewell
Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer
Cruella
Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon
Dune
Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh
House of Gucci
Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras
Sound
Belfast
Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri
Dune
Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett
No Time to Die
Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor
The Power of the Dog
Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb
West Side Story
Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy
Visual Effects
Dune
Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer
Free Guy
Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick
No Time to Die
Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick
NOMINATIONS BY FILM
(not including Shorts categories; 2 or more)
The Power of the Dog (Netflix) – 12
Dune (Warner Bros/Legendary) – 10
Belfast (Focus Features) – 7
West Side Story (Disney) – 7
King Richard (Warner Bros) – 6
Don’t Look Up (Netflix) – 4
Drive My Car (Sideshow and Janus Films) – 4
Nightmare Alley (Searchlight) – 4
Being the Ricardos (Amazon Studios) – 3
CODA (Apple Original Films) – 3
Encanto (Disney) – 3
Flee (Neon/Participant) – 3
Licorice Pizza (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – 3
The Lost Daughter (Netflix) – 3
No Time to Die (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – 3
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple Original Films/A24) – 3
Cruella (Disney) – 2
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Searchlight) – 2
Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics) – 2
Tck, Tick…Boom! (Netflix) – 2
The Worst Person in the World (Neon) – 2
