Oscar Nominations: ‘The Power Of The Dog’, ‘Dune’ Top List; ‘Drive My Car’ Among Big Surprises

The race to the 94th Oscars kicked into high gear Tuesday when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed nominations in a global livestream.

Netflix’s The Power of the Dog led the way with 12 nominations including all the acting categories including Best Picture, three acting categories, writing and directing for Jane Campion, and in the crafts categories. Warner Bros/Legendary’s Dune, Denis Villeneuve epic remake of the sci-fi classic, scored 10 noms including Best Pic along with a sweep of the crafts lists.

In the Best Picture category, they are joined by upstart Drive My Car, Japan’s Oscar entry from Sideshow and Janus Films and that also scored Director and Adapted Screenplay noms along with its International Feature selection. Also on the list in the marquee category, which was expanded to a full 10 noms this year: Focus Features’ Belfast, Apple Original Films’ CODA, Netflix’s Don’t Look Up, Warner Bros’ King Richard, MGM/UAR’s Licorice Pizza, Searchlight’s Nightmare Alley and Disney’s West Side Story, the latter of which scored a directing nom for Steven Spielberg among its seven this morning.

The expanded Best Picture category was instituted in part to make potential space for big tentpole successes like Spider-Man: No Way Home, or maybe even MGM/UAR’s James Bond pic No Time to Die. Neither broke through in the big categories this morning, with Sony’s Spider-Man landing a lone Visual Effects nom alongside fellow Marvel mate Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings from Disney. No Time to Die did get three total noms: VFX, Sound and for Billie Eilish’s Original Song.

The list makes it one of the most wide-open Best Pic races in a long time with a mix of box office hits and specialty fare, and with new blood in the acting categories it gives new zest to the race that might bode well for an Oscarcast that is attempting to overcome the least-watched Oscars ceremony just a year ago.

Among other notables this morning: Kristen Stewart landing a Best Actress nom for playing Princess Di in Spencer, with Jennifer Hudson left off that list for playing Aretha Franklin in Respect in a year when real-life portrayals on screen were prominent, like Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis both scoring noms for playing Venus and Serena Williams’ parents in King Richard. Another real-life-to-screen performance, Lady Gaga’s in House of Gucci, failed to get a nom.

International titles made several inroads this year, with Denmark’s submission Flee from Neon and Participant setting a record with nominations in three categories: International Feature, Documentary Feature and Animated Feature. Penélope Cruz landed a Best Actress nom in a a packed field for her latest collaboration with Pedro Almodóvar, Parallel Mothers. Norway’s The Worst Person in the World scored an International Feature nom plus an Original Screenplay mention.

Last year, Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland won Best Picture, capping a ceremony at Los Angeles’ Union Station that was limited in capacity because of the pandemic. The restrictions placed on studios and cinemas owing to Covid resulted in a record haul for Netflix (35 noms), as moviegoers not able to go to movies stayed home.

With the nominations out, Academy members will begin final voting March 17 and wrap March 22. The Oscar ceremony is set for March 27 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland, planned as an in-person event to air live on ABC.

See the full list below.

Wide Open Best Picture Race

The expansion of the Best Picture category to a mandatory 10 nominees creates the most wide-open race in a good long time, with every reason to believe the upcoming Oscarcast will be better than last year’s disappointing effort, when it was clear that the little seen Nomadland would take top honors.

West Side Story has been a low-key aspirant to this point, but with a Best Picture nom, another for director Steven Spielberg, and with newcomer Ariana DeBose looming as a favorite in the Best Supporting Actress category, the crowd-pleasing remake gets a second wind after a subpar theatrical performance of $36 million domestic when the film debuted amid the Omicron spike.

The Power of the Dog has been a frontrunner since streamer Netflix released it. Today’s noms for director Campion, Best Picture and its four major leads in Benedict Cumberbatch, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons create the possibility that a streamer film could win Best Picture for the first time.

Netflix has two shots at Best Picture, the other being its star-studded dark satirical comedy Don’t Look Up. Aside from Best Picture, the film got a Best Original Screenplay nom for director-producer Adam McKay.

Don’t count out the late acceleration of Drive My Car, with a Best Picture nod, a Best International Feature nom and one for director Hamaguchi. Or for that matter Belfast, with nominations for Kenneth Branagh’s direction and script, and Best Supporting noms for Ciarán Hinds and Judi Dench. While neither Spider-Man: No Way Home nor Daniel Craig’s 007 swan song No Time to Die cracked Best Picture, Dune did get a Best Picture nomination. While many saw that film on their TV sets through HBO Max, anyone who saw the film on a big screen would argue that home viewers got only half the impact of Villenueve’s sweeping sandy epic. Start booking those Imax screens for Academy voters, Warner Bros!

Add to that the stylistic noir treatment Guillermo del Toro injected into the sinister Nightmare Alley, the nostalgic coming-of age-tale of Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, the heartwarming grace of Siân Heder’s CODA which Apple acquired last Sundance for a record $25 million, and tour de force performances by nominees Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis in the Best Picture nominee King Richard. One would be hard-pressed to name a prohibitive favorite at this point, and final Oscar campaign strategies might come strongly into play over the next few weeks.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

Best Picture

Belfast

Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, Producers

CODA

Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers

Don’t Look Up

Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers

Drive My Car

Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer

Dune

Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, Producers

King Richard

Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, Producers

Licorice Pizza

Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers

Nightmare Alley

Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, Producers

The Power of the Dog

Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, Producers

West Side Story

Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem

Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch

The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield

tick, tick…Boom!

Will Smith

King Richard

Denzel Washington

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman

The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz

Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman

Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart

Spencer

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds

Belfast

Troy Kotsur

CODA

Jesse Plemons

The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons

Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee

The Power of the Dog

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley

The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose

West Side Story

Judi Dench

Belfast

Kirsten Dunst

The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis

King Richard

Directing

Belfast

Kenneth Branagh

Drive My Car

Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Licorice Pizza

Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power of the Dog

Jane Campion

West Side Story

Steven Spielberg

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

CODA

Screenplay by Siân Heder

Drive My Car

Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Dune

Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

The Lost Daughter

Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog

Written by Jane Campion

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Belfast

Written by Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up

Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota

King Richard

Written by Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza

Written by Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person in the World

Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Documentary Feature

Ascension

Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell

Attica

Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry

Flee

Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein

Writing with Fire

Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh

Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer

Flee

Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

Luca

Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht

Raya and the Last Dragon

Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho

International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan)

A C&I Entertainment/Culture Entertainment/Bitters End Production

Flee (Denmark)

A Final Cut for Real/Sun Creature/Vivement Lundi !/MostFilm/Mer Film/VICE/Left HandFilms Production

The Hand of God (Italy)

A The Apartment Production

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

A Dangphu Dingphu: a 3 pigs Production

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

An Oslo Pictures/MK Productions/Film iVäst/Snowglobe/B-Reel/Arte France Cinéma Production

Cinematography

Dune

Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley

Dan Laustsen

The Power of the Dog

Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Bruno Delbonnel

West Side Story

Janusz Kaminski

Film Editing

Don’t Look Up

Hank Corwin

Dune

Joe Walker

King Richard

Pamela Martin

The Power of the Dog

Peter Sciberras

Tick, Tick…Boom!

Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger

The Dress

Tadeusz Łysiak and Maciej Ślesicki

The Long Goodbye

Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed

On My Mind

Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson

Please Hold

K.D. Dávila and Levin Menekse

Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Joanna Quinn and Les Mills

Bestia

Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz

Boxballet

Anton Dyakov

Robin Robin

Dan Ojari and Mikey Please

The Windshield Wiper

Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez

Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean

Lead Me Home

Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk

The Queen of Basketball

Ben Proudfoot

Three Songs for Benazir

Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei

When We Were Bullies

Jay Rosenblatt

Music (Original Score)

Don’t Look Up

Nicholas Britell

Dune

Hans Zimmer

Encanto

Germaine Franco

Parallel Mothers

Alberto Iglesias

The Power of the Dog

Jonny Greenwood

Music (Original Song)

“Be Alive” from King Richard

Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto

Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down To Joy” from Belfast

Music and Lyric by Van Morrison

“No Time To Die” from No Time to Die

Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

“Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Production Design

Dune

Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

Nightmare Alley

Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

The Power of the Dog

Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

West Side Story

Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

Costume Design

Cruella

Jenny Beavan

Cyrano

Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran

Dune

Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan

Nightmare Alley

Luis Sequeira

West Side Story

Paul Tazewell

Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer

Cruella

Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon

Dune

Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

House of Gucci

Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

Sound

Belfast

Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri

Dune

Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett

No Time to Die

Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor

The Power of the Dog

Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb

West Side Story

Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy

Visual Effects

Dune

Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

Free Guy

Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick

No Time to Die

Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

NOMINATIONS BY FILM

(not including Shorts categories; 2 or more)

The Power of the Dog (Netflix) – 12

Dune (Warner Bros/Legendary) – 10

Belfast (Focus Features) – 7

West Side Story (Disney) – 7

King Richard (Warner Bros) – 6

Don’t Look Up (Netflix) – 4

Drive My Car (Sideshow and Janus Films) – 4

Nightmare Alley (Searchlight) – 4

Being the Ricardos (Amazon Studios) – 3

CODA (Apple Original Films) – 3

Encanto (Disney) – 3

Flee (Neon/Participant) – 3

Licorice Pizza (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – 3

The Lost Daughter (Netflix) – 3

No Time to Die (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – 3

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple Original Films/A24) – 3

Cruella (Disney) – 2

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Searchlight) – 2

Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics) – 2

Tck, Tick…Boom! (Netflix) – 2

The Worst Person in the World (Neon) – 2