Lin-Manuel Miranda Lands Second Career Oscar Nom With ‘Encanto’ & Eyes EGOT Again

Lin-Manuel Miranda saw his second career Oscar nomination today in the Best Song Category for “Dos Oruguitas” from the Disney animated movie Encanto, putting him on track once again to reach EGOT status. Encanto counted three noms this morning overall with noms for Best Animated Feature and Germaine Franco’s Original Score.

“Dos Oruguitas” is performed by Colombian singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra.

Not only is it Miranda’s second Best Song Oscar nom, but it’s also his second with a Disney feature after 2017’s “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana. Miranda wrote all the songs for Encanto and received a story by credit on the animated movie which has grossed over $237M at the global box office.

To date, the Hamilton architect counts three Tony awards, three Grammy wins, and two Primetime Emmys.

Broken out, Miranda has taken home Tonys for Best Original Score twice for In the Heights and Hamilton, and a Tony for Best Book of a Musical for Hamilton.

At the Grammys, he’s won Best Song Written for Visual Media (Moana), Best Musical Theater Album (Hamilton), and Best Musical Show Album (In the Heights). Miranda has won Outstanding Variety Special for Disney+’s Hamilton and Outstanding Musical and Lyrics for the 67th Annual Tony Awards in 2014 at the Primetime Emmys.

While “Dos Oruguitas” was the only song submitted for the Oscars from Encanto, the salsa and guajira infused “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has been a massive hit, becoming the first song from a Disney movie to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 since 1993’s “A Whole New World” from Aladdin.

Miranda also directed the Netflix movie tick, tick…Boom! which saw an Oscar nomination for its star Andrew Garfield in the Best Actor category.