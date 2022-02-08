Oscar Best Picture Nominees: How To Watch Them In Theaters And On Streaming Services

While it’s always best to see a film in a movie theater — especially one that’s singled out as one of the year’s best pictures — that may prove difficult this year given pandemic restrictions and precautions. Some are available in theaters, and some of those are only in theaters, but many are available on streaming services you likely already have.

Below is a sampling of where you can watch all 10 films that will compete for Best Picture at the 94th Academy Awards.

Belfast: Theaters, limited release; Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, more

The Power of the Dog: Select theaters; Netflix

West Side Story: In select theaters, likely on Disney+ eventually

Dune: Select theaters; Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play – all $5.99

Licorice Pizza: In select theaters only; director Paul Thomas Anderson will be in person on Valentine’s Day at Aero Theatre; commitment to theatrical

CODA: Apple TV+ only

King Richard: Limited theatrical release; for purchase on Prime Video for $24.99 or on Google Play for $19.99

Don’t Look Up: Select theaters; Netflix

The Tragedy of Macbeth: Select theaters; Apple TV+

Nightmare Alley: In theaters; HBO Max, Hulu

Drive My Car: Theatrical only

Of course, now that the Oscar nominations are out, things will shift a bit theatrically based on what AMPAS included and what it didn’t. The specialty market will likely get more crowded with the films that made the list, which will likely make them easier to see on the big screen.

As one distributor told Deadline:

“We will start scrambling for limited screens. Some films that only had qualifying runs last year won’t come out until after nominations. Then, there is always new stuff, at least a few a week. And some of the larger distributors are definitely focused on when is the best time to go back in. Nominations will give you a boost, but not a huge boost if you are not a top nominee. Awards can give you more. But everything is on VOD faster. So it’s like the Wild West.”

Jill Goldsmith contributed to this report.