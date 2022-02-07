‘Oppenheimer’: Dane DeHaan Joins Christopher Nolan’s Historical Drama For Universal

Dane DeHaan (The Staircase, ZeroZeroZero) has signed on to star alongside Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie and Josh Hartnett in Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimer for Universal Pictures, Deadline has confirmed.

Nolan’s latest is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. Murphy stars as the theoretical physicist of the same name, whose work on the Manhattan Project led to the invention of the atomic bomb. Details as far as the character DeHaan is playing have not been disclosed.

Nolan is directing the film, going before cameras in New Mexico, from his own script. He is also producing with Emma Thomas and Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven, with the film slated to debut in theaters on July 21, 2023.

Dehaan will next appear in the HBO Max series The Staircase, having recently starred in the Apple series Lisey’s Story based on the novel by Stephen King. The actor has also featured in series including ZeroZeroZero, True Blood and In Treatment, along with such films as Tulip Fever, A Cure for Wellness, Knight of Cups, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Life After Beth, Kill Your Darlings, Lincoln, The Place Beyond the Pines, Lawless, Jack & Diane and Chronicle.

