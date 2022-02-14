‘Only Murders In The Building’: Nathan Lane Confirms Season 2 Return Of Teddy Dimas

Only Murders In The Building -- "The Boy From 6B" - Episode 107 -- With the investigation scratching at a web of old crimes originating inside the building, a mysterious young man turns the tables to spy on Charles, Oliver & Mabel. Teddy (Nathan Lane), shown.

When possible suspects join the line-up in Season 2 of Hulu‘s hit comedy Only Murders in the Building, could Teddy Dimas be among them?

Only Murders In The Building: Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas Craig Blankenhorn/ Hulu

Nathan Lane, who portrays Teddy, isn’t telling but he is confirming the character will return for a handful of episodes.

“I come back. I can’t tell you how but I do come back,” Lane revealed to Deadline while promoting his upcoming debut in HBO’s The Gilded Age airing on February 21. “He did not commit the murder but they were grave robbing. He comes back in an interesting way and there’s a big surprise.”

He added, “I’m in L.A. shooting a film now but I shot a couple of episodes before I left and I’m supposed to do a couple more when I get back to finish that particular storyline. It’s such a joy to be on the show with Marty [Short] and Steve [Martin] and Selena Gomez who is so lovely. They’re also attracting some great guest stars. It’s run by John Hoffman, who is such a great guy. I’m really happy to see all the success they’re having with the series.”

The series has earned numerous accolades including three Golden Globe nominations for Best TV series, and Best Actor nods for Martin and Short.

Executive producer and co-creator Hoffman teased the return of Teddy with Deadline in October while discussing the Season 1 finale.

“I think you’ll see there are a lot of returning cast in Season 2, in ways that you won’t expect. Some are really funny and we get to develop [their storylines] a bit further, but they are grounded in reality. When you have these characters and a cast like this, we have to check in with them and keep them a part of our family. It’s really the sweetest thing.”

Only Murders In The Building follows three true crime buffs, Charles-Haden Savage (Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Gomez), who become embroiled in the investigation of a murder that happened in their building, the Arconia. Teddy and his son Theo (James Caverly) are suspects in the slaying of the initial murder victim, Tim Kono (Julian Cihi), and the pair are eventually arrested for the crime. However, they proved to be innocent.

But with a new murder victim at the Arconia, everyone is potentially a suspect—especially Mabel and her love interest Oscar (Aaron Dominguez) a.ka. Tie-Dye Guy, after they were found hovering over the decedent.

Deadline recently confirmed the addition of Shirley MacLaine, Amy Schumer, and Michael Rapaport for Season 2.